Stetson Bennett had his ups and downs on the field in his NFL preseason debut, leading three scoring drives while also suffering three sacks in a loss, but the former Georgia star was in midseason form in front of the cameras.

Bennett appeared confident and relaxed in the Los Angeles Rams’ postgame interview, answering questions in a forward and sometimes self-deprecating manner after a preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

