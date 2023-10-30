Former Georgia star makes case for Missouri being SEC’s second-best team

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s respect for Missouri football is obvious, and former Georgia player Drew Butler is apparently on the same page.

Butler made a case for the No. 14-ranked Tigers being the second-best team in the SEC while appearing on The SEC Wrap-Up Show hosted by ANF’s Baillie Burmaster on Saturday night.

“We’re going to find out what Missouri is made of when they come to Athens,” said Butler, a Ray Guy Award winner at Georgia who played in the NFL for five years. “Eli Drinkwitz is trying to play spoiler. I would put Missouri there right now.”

Technically, Alabama is the second-highest ranked team in the SEC at No. 8 and Ole Miss is ranked No. 11 and LSU is at No. 13 - a spot ahead of Missouri.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs, meanwhile, improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC with a 43-20 win over Florida on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-1, 3-1) were off last week and can take control of the SEC East Division by becoming the first team to beat Georgia in Sanford Stadium since South Carolina won a double-overtime game in 2019 by a 20-17 count.

The Gamecocks, like Missouri, were coming off a bye week.

Butler said he believes a bigger game day environment bodes well for Georgia, as the 3:30 p.m. kick will be televised by CBS.

“Georgia has shown this year that they’re able to wake up and really put their best performances out in the biggest games,” Butler said.

Read more at DawgNation.com