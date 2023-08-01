College

Former Georgia star George Pickens impacting NFL, stature rising in Pittsburgh

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

George Pickens Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1)\r\rGeorgia vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game; Indianapolis, Ind.\r\r(Photo by Tony Walsh)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — George Pickens brought excitement to the pass game at Georgia, but it seems his biggest impact is still be ahead in the NFL ranks.

Pickens flashed his acrobatic style and impressive catch radius several times during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Bulldog was a first-round talent, no doubt, and no one knew that better than Coach Mike Tomlin.

It was obvious at the Georgia Pro Day that Pickens’ was on Tomlin’s mind, and when he was still on the draft board in the second round, the Steelers used their No. 52 pick to get him.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!