Former Georgia QB puts perspective on what star-studded roster, easy schedule mean for Bulldogs

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Jake Fromm Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the University of Georgia and Baylor University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Anthony Walsh)

ATHENS — Jake Fromm is back practicing with the Washington Commanders but the former Georgia QB still has a good feel for his former program.

That’s why Fromm, a former team captain who was 37-5 as the Bulldogs starting quarterback, is able to put some things in perspective like few others.

Take for example the UGA schedule, which critics of the program say is too easy after a scheduled game at Oklahoma was replaced by a home game with Ball State on account of the Sooners’ pending arrival in the SEC next season.

