Former Georgia offensive lineman Austin Blaske announces transfer destination

Offensive lineman Austin Blaske has become the latest former Bulldog to find a new home via the transfer portal, as Blaske announced he would be transferring to North Carolina.

Blaske spent the past four years at Georgia, serving as a versatile offensive lineman for the Bulldogs after signing as a prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Blakse competed to be Georgia’s starting left tackle this season but a preseason injury prevented him from beating out Earnest Greene for the job.

Blaske ended up playing in just four games this season, with UGA preserving his redshirt. Blaske has two years of eligibility left with the Tar Heels. He has already graduated from Georgia.

Georgia has seen a total of 15 Bulldogs enter the transfer portal since the loss to Alabama. As of right now, four of them have found new homes, with Brock Vandagriff ending up at Kentucky, Jonathan Jefferson committing to SMU and Jackson Meeks teaming up with Fran Brown at Syracuse. Three of the four Bulldogs have committed to ACC schools and all four will end up at Power 5 programs.

Blaske is one of two offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal, with Aliou Bah being the other.

The Bulldogs will take on Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Blaske is not expected to play in the game.

“I think of all the ballgames we could be in outside the Playoffs, this is where our kids would love to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “This part is good. Yeah, really high-character team, a bunch of fun guys to coach. The guys that want to play in it, they’re going to continue with us, they’re going to enjoy that. We’ll have guys go into the portal, guys looking for their future, it’s bright for them maybe at other places. That’s what the portal is for.”

