Former Georgia LB Adam Anderson sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexual battery

ATHENS — Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery on Monday.

Anderson was facing two felony rape charges leading up to his plea. He will turn himself into the Athens-Clark County jail on Saturday and is barred from contacting either of the two accusers, per an AJC.com report.

Per the report, “Athens Clarke-County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez asked Superior Court Judge Eric Norris to sentence Anderson to 24 months, twice as long as the sentence that was issued. Gonzalez did not offer details in court about why prosecutors were agreeing to the plea deal.”

