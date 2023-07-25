College

Former Georgia LB Adam Anderson sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexual battery

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com

Adam Anderson (Getty) NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 25: Adam Anderson #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery on Monday.

Anderson was facing two felony rape charges leading up to his plea. He will turn himself into the Athens-Clark County jail on Saturday and is barred from contacting either of the two accusers, per an AJC.com report.

Per the report, “Athens Clarke-County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez asked Superior Court Judge Eric Norris to sentence Anderson to 24 months, twice as long as the sentence that was issued. Gonzalez did not offer details in court about why prosecutors were agreeing to the plea deal.”

