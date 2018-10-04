Listen Live
College
Former Georgia great Terrence Edwards explains what it’s like to play with rotating quarterbacks
By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Terrence Edwards-Georgia football-jake fromm-justin fields

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

#DGD: Catching up with former UGA great Terrence Edwards

We’re kicking off our weekly #DGD or “Damn Good Dawg” series, catching up with a former UGA football player. In recent years, Georgia has had a number of prolific receivers whether it be AJ Green, Chris Conley or Malcolm Mitchell. But statistically speaking, Terrence Edwards is the best to ever play for Georgia.

Edwards, whose four-year career at Georgia spanned from 1999-2002, is the Bulldog’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. He was also a key member of Georgia’s 2002 team, which won the SEC Championship and helped returned the team to prominence just a short while after a new coach, Mark Richt, had taken over the program.

The 2002 season also saw Georgia rotate between David Greene and D.J. Shockley at times. It’s because of those experiences that Edwards has some good insight into the current Georgia football team. Here’s the interview with #DGD Terrence Edwards:

DawgNation: During your senior season, you dealt with something where you have an established starting quarterback in David Greene but you also have another talented player at the position in DJ Shockley and that’s similar to this year’s team with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields. As a wide receiver is there any sort of adjustments you have to make because quarterback is the one position where you normally don’t see guys rotating in and out?

Terrence Edwards: In 2002, DJ had already been in the program, so we already had a good idea of how talented he was. But it was totally different having two different types of quarterbacks. And for us there was the added element of having to deal with a lefty and righty and having to deal with the ball spinning a different way … With Fromm and Fields, I can see that Fields has a stronger arm than Jake so the velocity off the ball comes different. You have to get your head around a little sooner and be ready. But with Fromm, sort of like David Greene, he throws a very catchable ball that comes with a little bit more touch.

DN: You still own a number of UGA receiving records even though you played in a different era that wasn’t as pass friendly. Are you surprised that your records have been able to hold, even with Georgia having the likes of AJ Green, Malcom Mitchell and Chris Conley come through in recent years?

TE: You know I am surprised, even if I don’t own all of them. The one that really surprises me is that I’m still the only Georgia receiver with over 1,000 yards. AJ [Green] would’ve eclipsed the mark if he didn’t get suspended for those four games, but I’m still really shocked that no one else has done given how much they throw the ball over the years. I know Georgia is really balanced over the years, but with Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray I’m shocked no one else has been able to do it.

DN: Now that your playing days are done, what have you been up to?

TE: I am the head JV coach at Pace Academy and the wide receivers coach for the varsity team. I also have my own wide receiver academy, where I train kids starting from middle school all the way up to professional athletes.

DN: You’re working with a lot of young wide receivers and you yourself played the position at a high level. Over the years, how has the position sort of changed?

TE: It has changed a lot. Now they throw more bubble screens and screens to receivers. So now which is something I didn’t really have to deal with. So now I have sort of have to teach them the whole route tree because now with the RPO’s (Run-Pass Options), another thing we didn’t run, teaches those guys to just run to a spot. So I’m just trying to teach all these wide receivers the route tree along with being able to read a defense, because again that’s not something you do a lot with RPO’s.

DN: Sort of looking at your post UGA career, you spent a decade playing in the CFL, and that’s something a lot of people give much thought to. What was it like to go and grind a very successful professional football career, even if it’s not in a traditional way?

TE: It’s a little different. It’s not something an American kid thinks about growing up with having dreams and aspirations of being a professional athlete. I really didn’t know anything about the CFL before I went up there. It was a culture shock. But I did get a chance to live out my dream and play for my home-state Atlanta Falcons. But that wasn’t in my plans and God had a different plan for me and it happened to be up north … But like you said, 10 years up there and a had a great career. And last year, last season I got inducted into the [Winnipeg] Blue Bombers Hall of Fame. I have no regrets about my career and more people should look at that route because it’s a great game and if it doesn’t work out in the NFL, you can still get paid to play the game you love.

DN: Even though you’re more than 15 years removed from your UGA days, is there still a moment or play you find yourself just thinking back on?

TE: There’s two for me that really stand out. The first is winning the SEC Championship [in 2002] for the first time in 20 years, and then right after that getting to represent our school in the Sugar Bowl. I think those two experience really helped put our program back on the map as being one of those programs that can be one of the best programs, year in and year out … That season was very special to our senior class and winning that SEC championship is something that we will always be remembered for.

DN: You’re someone who has a very good, critical eye in terms of evaluating wide receivers. What have you sort of seen out of the UGA wide receivers this season, as guys like Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley and Jeremiah Holloman have had breakout seasons?

TE: I’ve gotten the chance to watch those guys those guys on an intimate basis and be in meetings with some of those guys. And they’re really just showing their talent right now. Mecole is something special with his ability to make plays and his speed. Riley is someone who just continues to grow as a wide receiver and just continue to show that the national championship game wasn’t a fluke. Tyler Simmons has come on, Jeremiah Holloman as well … That group has shown that it’s very deep and all those guys can make players when their number is called.

Is Kirby Smart the sixth best coach in the country?

Are there five coaches in the country you would rate ahead of Kirby Smart? Because based on coaching salary, that is where Smart ranks. According to new data released by USA Today and their Coaching Salaries database, Smart is the sixth highest paid coach in the country, as he will make $6.6 million in 2018.

The five coaches that rank ahead of him are Nick Saban ($8.3 million), Urban Meyer ($7.6 million), Jim Harbaugh ($7.5 million), Jimbo Fisher ($7.5 million) and Gus Malzahn ($6.7 million) He is one of eight coaches to make more than $6.0 million as Smart ranks just ahead of Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($6.5 million) and Florida’s Dan Mullen ($6.0 million).

The No. 6 ranking is a big move up for Smart, as he made $3.75 million during the 2017 season which saw him lead Georgia to the school’s first SEC Championship since 2005 and had Georgia playing against Alabama in the national title game. His 2017 salary had him as the sixth highest paid coach in the SEC. But even with the big raise, Smart still only ranks fourth in the SEC.

Smart has gotten the Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start in his third season as Georgia’s head coach and has the Bulldogs ranked as the No. 2 team in the country. Smart also has things rolling for Georgia on the recruiting front, as he brought the No. 1 class in 2018 and is poised to bring in another highly rated class in 2019 as well.

Miss a previous edition of Good Day, UGA? Get caught up here.

The post Former Georgia great Terrence Edwards explains what it’s like to play with rotating quarterbacks appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • UFC fighter barred from flight, brawls with traveler at Atlanta airport, police say
    UFC fighter barred from flight, brawls with traveler at Atlanta airport, police say
    A professional fighter was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday after a snafu at a ticketing counter sent him into a rage and he attacked another traveler, police said. >> Read more trending news  It took a priest and two women to put a stop to a fight between Charles Haywood, 43, of Griffin, and Ivan Williams, the victim told Channel 2 Action News.  Police were called to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at the airport about 7:30 p.m. after Haywood and Williams brawled. Williams told Atlanta police Haywood “struck him in the face several times in addition to kicking and choking him,” police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said.  Several witnesses to the fight told officers Haywood threw the first punch. His wife said Haywood is a UFC fighter and was stressed out before a big fight, but police were not able to confirm that. In cellphone video of the incident obtained by Channel 2, a man identified as Haywood is heard asking Williams, “Who wants some?” 'He kicks me, he missed,” Williams said in an interview with the news station. “It took a priest and two ladies to get him away.” Police said Haywood was upset about being denied a flight. “During the investigation, a Spirit Airlines representative advised officers that Mr. Haywood was denied service due to being on their no fly list and he did not provide identification,” Daugherty said. After arguing with the airline representatives, Haywood reportedly became aggressive with other travelers before he singled out Williams. Several officers struggled to detain Haywood, who Daugherty said was not compliant and threatened police. One of the officers sustained a minor hand injury, he said.  Haywood was assessed for minor injuries and arrested on charges of battery and obstruction. He bonded out of the Clayton County Jail on Wednesday, jail records show. 
  • 'It's just devastating': Parents react to daughter being shot, paralyzed 
    'It's just devastating': Parents react to daughter being shot, paralyzed 
    Two parents remain devastated after their 19-year-old daughter was shot and paralyzed while driving in southwest Atlanta a week ago, and they still don’t know who committed the crime. >> Read more trending news  Deanna and Michael Craddick spoke to Channel 2 Action News about the incident, which lodged a bullet in their daughter Daeja’s spine. “It’s just devastating,” Deanna Craddick said, trying to hold back tears. “No one should ever get that call. No one.” The freshman at Clark Atlanta University started her first semester in September, and she had ambitions to work in the fashion industry, her parents told Channel 2. However, that bullet has put those plans on hold. “At this point, they’re unsure if she’ll be able to walk again. We’re just kind of waiting to see what happens,” Deanna Craddick said. “Her spirits were pretty good, but she still has nightmares about what happened.” Daeja Craddick told Atlanta police a woman shot her as she drove through the intersection of Lawton Street and Lucile Avenue, which is near the university’s campus. She lost control of her Acura sedan when she was hit, causing her to jump a curb and crash. Police haven’t made an arrest, but they said this shooting likely isn’t random. “She did all the things she was supposed to do to get the opportunity that she received. Someone took that from her,” Michael Craddick said. The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for her medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, it has raised about $2,600 of its $100,000 fundraising goal. This incident happened two days before a Morehouse College student was carjacked at gunpoint, which almost caused him to miss a family member’s funeral in Louisiana.  Morehouse and Clark Atlanta are part of the Atlanta University Center consortium. Within the next five days, two other armed carjackings took place nearby. On Tuesday, a second Morehouse College student was held at gunpoint and had his car stolen. On Wednesday, a Lyft driver was robbed after dropping off a customer. After the third carjacking, Atlanta police said the department will be adding more resources to the neighborhood, including tactical teams and undercover officers. 
  • 7 law enforcement officers shot, 1 fatally in South Carolina shooting; suspect, officer identified
    7 law enforcement officers shot, 1 fatally in South Carolina shooting; suspect, officer identified
    Law enforcement officials have identified the man they say shot seven police officers, killing one. Florence County Sheriff said that Fred Hopkins, 74, opened fire and shot the officers , WMBF reported. He is in custody. Update 9:23 a.m. EDT Oct. 4: The man police said shot and killed one police officer and wounded six others was a disbarred lawyer and had faced a disorderly conduct charge in the past. The Associated Press reported that Hopkins faced the disorderly conduct charge in 2014, and had additional charges filed against him in 2015 and 2017 for “running at large” a charge that is connected to not restraining a person’s pets. Hopkins, according to public records uncovered by the AP, is married to a Florence divorce attorney, Cheryl Turner-Hopkins.  Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said Hopkins has been hospitalized with a head injuries and is not able to speak with officers because of what is characterized as “multiple health issues,” WMBF reported. Police said Hopkins was not the person they were serving a warrant on for a sexual assault of a minor investigation, WMBF reported. Update 8:57 a.m. EDT Oct. 4: Florence County Sheriff said that Fred Hopkins, 74, opened fire and shot the officers, WMBF reported. He is in custody. NBC News reported that officers had tried to serve a search warrant in connection to a sexual assault investigation when the man began shooting. The man’s adult son was also wounded in the gunfire exchange, but NBC News reported it was unclear who wounded him. Officials have also identified the officer who was killed as Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the law enforcement, WCSC reported.  Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said of Carraway’s death, “Today will mark a very horrific day for the Florence Police Department. Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I have known for 30 years. Three sheriff’s deputies were wounded, two were listed in critical condition and the third was stable with a gunshot wound to the leg, NBC News reported.  Three police officers were also shot, one had a graze wound to the head and is paralyzed on one side. A second was listed in stable condition, while a third who was shot in the thumb, was treated and released, NBC News reported. Original report: Seven law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, while responding to an incident in Florence, South Carolina, on Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Three officers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office and three from Florence city police were shot in a subdivision when a suspect opened fire, according to WPDE-TV. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the dead officer was a member of the city police department. The six wounded officers were transported to area hospitals and are undergoing treatment. The suspect, who also suffered gunshot wounds, was taken into custody and is at an area hospital. City spokesman John Wukela said that city police, who were working with the Sheriff’s Office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. Authorities said the shootings occurred in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city. Florence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner that is home to roughly 37,000 people, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • First flag football games begin in Gwinnett next week
    First flag football games begin in Gwinnett next week
    The newest high school sport for girls in Gwinnett County begins its first games next week. Each of the school district’s high schools now has a flag football team thanks to a $110,000 donation from the Atlanta Falcons that pays for the equipment and customized uniforms.  The district is among only a handful of school systems in the country to offer the sport.  The demand among girls wanting to play was so high that the county’s largest high school, Millcreek, had 400 girls try out for the 20-member team. Duluth High School had more than 70 interested.  “I immediately had enough for a Varsity, JV, and 9th grade team,” says Duluth head coach Brett Wilson.  He tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish he’d like to see the sport approved by the Georgia High School Association and sanctioned statewide.  All the girls on his team play at least one other sport including Senior Morgan Noil who hopes to get a basketball scholarship in college.  “I think it’s amazing because girls have always wanted to play football, but felt like they couldn’t because it’s a masculine sport,” she says.  Kimberlee Mankin, coach at Collins Hill High, believes it will have a lasting impact on the players.  “Anytime you can be a part of a team and be part of something, that’s beneficial the rest of your life,” she says.  Each Gwinnett team will play 14 regular season games with an end of year tournament. The first games begin next Tuesday.
  • Stepmom of Florida boy who died in hot SUV quits job over death threats, principal says
    Stepmom of Florida boy who died in hot SUV quits job over death threats, principal says
    Teachers at a small private school said they're trying to come to terms with the death of a 4-year-old Florida boy who was left in a hot SUV near the school. >> Watch the news report here >> Read more trending news  Elite Preparatory Academy Principal Hong Steele said Logan Starling's stepmother quit her job at the school after receiving multiple death threats made by phone, by email and on social media. She said threats have also been made against the school since the pre-K student's death Friday. 'We still are heartbroken,' Steele said. 'It feels like we're all in a dream.' >> On WFTV.com: Deputies: Boy, 4, dies after being found in SUV parked outside school She said many of her staff members have sought counseling. 'He had unconditional love,' Steele said. 'It's hard for us to talk about this, because he was everything to us. This is a horrific accident, and we can't make sense of it.' She said Logan's teacher didn't question marking him absent Friday, because he had been out sick Thursday. When Logan's teacher saw his stepmother at dismissal, she mentioned that she had missed having him in class. Logan's stepmother panicked, ran to her SUV and collapsed, Steele said. Teachers called 911 and the school's director grabbed Logan's body and ran him to a fire station across the street. The Florida Department of Children and Families said it is still investigating how the boy was left in the vehicle in which he rode to school with two adults and five siblings. The agency said it has a history with the family, but it wouldn't elaborate. >> On WFTV.com: 4-year-old left inside hot day care van honks horn until neighbor comes to rescue 'She loved not only her children, but she loved everybody's children,' Steele said of Logan's stepmother, who was hired because she was such a dependable volunteer. She said the woman doesn't deserve to have threats made against her. 'It's just hate of human mistakes,' Steele said. 'It's hate towards her, and it's sad, because that's not what Logan would have wanted. It's not who Logan was.' She said she feels both grief and guilt, because she typically greets each student as they arrive to school. But Friday morning, she received a phone call and was unable to ask where Logan was when his family arrived to school.
  • Complaint says transgender bathroom policy led to kindergarten assault 
    Complaint says transgender bathroom policy led to kindergarten assault 
    A Decatur parent is alleging her daughter was sexually assaulted by another child in an elementary school bathroom last fall, in a federal civil rights complaint that comes amid national turmoil over both sexual assault and gender identity. >> Read more trending news  The complaint says the girl, 5, was assaulted in a girls’ bathroom by a “gender fluid” boy last November. Both returned to their classroom and said nothing about it to the teacher, the complaint says. Decatur schools implemented a policy allowing students to use facilities consistent with their gender identity after a controversial 2016 advisory from the administration of President Barack Obama, which said schools had to do so. President Donald Trump’s administration walked back that advisory after his election. But Decatur schools left its policy in place, though it continued to draw questions and concern from some parents. The complaint, filed by Norcross attorney Vernadette Broyles under the federal Title IX law, says the City Schools of Decatur created a hostile environment for girls by “eliminating their expectation of privacy from the opposite sex.” It says the girl, who was a kindergartner at Oakhurst Elementary School, was pushed against a wall and her genitals were forcibly touched by a fellow student who had followed her to the bathroom. A school district spokeswoman issued a brief statement saying the district was “aware of the unfounded allegations” and “we fully disagree with their characterization of the situation.” The statement said there would be no further comment because it was a pending legal matter. The release of the complaint comes after a tumultuous U.S. Senate hearing involving allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. The hearing triggered a national controversy over sexual assault and victim credibility that, Broyles acknowledged, is one reason they went public with the case now. The federal government indicated last month that it would investigate. Broyles said in an interview Wednesday that the Decatur school board has failed to adopt a clear policy around gender and privacy, relying instead on non-specific instructions from Superintendent David Dude.  Dude has written that a child assigned the sex of male at birth who identifies as female should be treated the same as any other female student. The child should be allowed to use the female restroom and locker room, should be addressed with female pronouns, should be allowed to try out for “female” sports and should be allowed to room with females on field trips. The instructions in the superintendent’s blog did not give specifics about how that was to be implemented. Broyles also accused the school district of reacting inappropriately to her client’s allegation. The morning after the incident, Broyles said, the girl’s mom complained to the school. A school resource officer took a police report, and the case was referred to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. All of that was appropriate, she said, but her complaint alleges the school apparently accused the mother, because DFCS investigated her, interviewing her and her children. “The school was attempting to deflect responsibility from itself,” Broyles said. Her complaint says DFCS found no grounds against the mother. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not identifying the mother to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.) Then, Decatur refused to change the bathroom rules at the school, allowing the alleged child assailant continued access to the same bathroom as the girl. The district also refused to separate the children. Several weeks later, the mother transferred her daughter to another elementary school in the district. Broyles filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in May. On Sept. 14, the agency informed her by letter that it was opening an investigation under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. The agency has jurisdiction because Decatur schools get federal funding. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos happened to be in Atlanta Wednesday to visit Georgia Tech. She told reporters she was unaware of the Decatur case, but said it’s her agency’s duty to investigate such complaints. The federal agency’s decision was revealed Wednesday by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization based in Scottsdale, Ariz., that advocates for “the right of people to freely live out their faith” and trains attorneys to “defend and reclaim religious liberty, the sanctity of life, and marriage and family.” Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for the Alliance, said the organization is involved in other school bathroom-related cases, including one in Pennsylvania. She called the alleged Decatur assault “absolutely tragic” and said the district “abysmally failed.” She hopes the federal agency will take disciplinary action against Decatur. “And then too, we would be hopeful that other school districts will take notice,” Holcomb said. “We are trying to ensure that every student is protected.” A month before the alleged incident, Broyles represented several parents who complained at a Decatur school board meeting about the district’s bathroom policies. Broyles said those parents subsequently connected her with the mother who alleges her daughter was assaulted.  The Rev. Erin Swenson, who provides diversity and transgender inclusion training, said the school system has done a good job of supporting transgender students.  Swenson, who gained national attention when she retained her ordination in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) after she transitioned from male to female, spoke last year in Decatur about the transgender controversy. On Wednesday, she said Decatur wants to “normalize” the situation for transgender kids. “I would expect that the school district is highly competent to take care of that situation,” she said. Broyles has not filed a lawsuit, but didn’t rule out the possibility. Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writers Vanessa McCray and Eric Stirgus contributed to this report.
