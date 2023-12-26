Former Georgia cornerback Nyland Green announces transfer destination

Former Georgia cornerback Nyland Green has a new home, as he announced he would be transferring to Purdue.

Green signed as a 4-star cornerback in the 2021 signing class, emerging as a key special teams player for the Bulldogs. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Green played in every game this season for Georgia, picking up seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Green was unable to crack the cornerback rotation, with fellow 2021 signee Kamari Lassiter emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the conference. Green is one of two cornerbacks to enter the transfer portal for Georgia, with freshman AJ Harris being the other.

This is the second Georgia player Purdue has landed from the transfer portal, as edge rusher CJ Madden will suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Purdue, Syracuse and Kentucky have all landed multiple Georgia players in this transfer portal cycle.

In total, 18 players have left the Georgia program to date. The Bulldogs have picked up four commitments from the transfer portal, adding wide receivers London Humprheys and Colbie Young, running back Trevor Etienne and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

The Bulldogs knew they would have some transfer portal defections after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Read more at DawgNation.com.