Listen Live
cloudy-day
48°
H 54
L 37

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
48°
Mostly Cloudy
H 54° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 54° L 37°
  • cloudy-day
    54°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 54° L 37°
  • rain-day
    54°
    Tomorrow
    Rain. H 54° L 45°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Former Bulldog Arthur Lynch explains his incredible journey from football field to the military
Close

Former Bulldog Arthur Lynch explains his incredible journey from football field to the military

Former Bulldog Arthur Lynch explains his incredible journey from football field to the military

Former Bulldog Arthur Lynch explains his incredible journey from football field to the military

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Arthur Lynch-Georgia football-military

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

#DGD: Catching up with former Bulldog Arthur Lynch

In this week’s installment of the #DGD or “Damn Good Dawg” series, we catch up with former Georgia tight end Arthur Lynch. After a slow start to his Georgia career, Lynch blossomed into an All-SEC tight end and a key member of Georgia’s 2012 SEC East championship team. 

Lynch was taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After a stints with the Dolphins and Falcons, Lynch returned to Massachusetts. He then began to try and  join the United States Marines Corps. But his military career stalled for nearly two years due to injuries from his football days. Eventually, Lynch switched to the Army and he recently completed basic training in Fort Benning, which is just outside of Columbus, Ga. The 28-year old is now training to be a second lieutenant.

DawgNation: It’s certainly not an easy choice or decision to make by turning to the military and serving your country. What led you to making that decision?

Arthur Lynch: So originally I applied to the OCS program with the Marine Corps, and that process started right after I get cut from the Falcons (in 2016). It was something I had been thinking about for a while, and just something I’ve always had a passion for. The more I thought about it while I was playing football, it was something I was going to end up doing regardless. Obviously my intention was to do it after I played in the NFL for 10 to 12 years, but when I started getting hurt, it was really the first time that had ever happened in my career. I realized that my body was starting to catch up to me after the wear and tear over the years. In the NFL if you get hurt right away, it’s very hard to bounce back, and if you don’t get film on tape, it’s hard to bounce around the league and make a name for yourself. So I started really thinking about what I wanted to do after football, and the military was the first thing I thought about. I went to the Marine’s recruiting office and they  were very adamant about helping me sift through the medical waivers and medical documents. But after applying on three different occasions on medical waivers, they still rejected me. I had a congressional letter from my congressman back home in Massachusetts, I had a letter from Senator Elizabeth Warren, you know pleading for a second chance for me for a waiver and unfortunately, I never got that. It was actually a mentor of mine from the University of Georgia, he was the one who started pointing me towards the Army. In the spring of the 2017, I took my US Marine packet over to the Army, and then after another year of trying and a few more failed attempts, they finally brought me in. It was a little bit later than expected, but it’s just something that after trying so many avenues of trying to make it happen, it was less of a want to thing and more of an obligation. Obviously I’m a little bit older, I just turned 28 last summer, and when you walk into basic training there are a lot of 17 and 18-year olds. The first thing I realized in basic training is that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, everyone’s treated the same. I learned more about humility there than when I was in the NFL and cut by four teams before the age of 25. 

DN: You mention being a little bit older and just all that you went through to get to this point. Do you think that maturity and having gone through the process of rejection in the NFL helped you navigate through the path from the Marines to the Army?

AL: I’m a big believer in, “everything happens for a reason.” Looking back on it, I am a better fit in the Army because there’s more things that I want to do and that the Marines just don’t really have. I think that once I put my mind to the fact that I wanted to serve, it was very hard for me to give it up… I didn’t learn the humility part so much from the process of getting in, but I think there was a lot persistence on my end. I just had to keep my head down and understand the idea that rejection happens to everyone. It happened to me in my football career, so this was just another form of rejection. It wasn’t because of my skill level or intelligence, it was just bad luck on my end. These doctors wouldn’t even see me because of my medical file. People always joke with me in the Army because I’ve been here for five minutes and my medical file is already huge. All that stuff was happened to me at the University of Georgia or the NFL, and unfortunately there’s nothing I can do to take back the injuries that I had. Physically I’m fine, and the doctors just needed to see that. And once they did, the doctor who saw me said, ‘It was ridiculous that it had taken this long just to see a doctor.’ They were just trying to cover their own rear end and I understand that. 

DN: This question seems sort of trivial compared to everything else you’ve been through, but did you get to watch much of Georgia football this season and if so what did you think of them?

AL: I will say Georgia football was a top priority for me, and they always are for me. The only problem for me is that we didn’t television. But the good thing about having basic training in Fort Benning is that half of the Army civilians grew up in Columbus, Ga., and they’re either a Georgia Bulldog fan, an Alabama fan or an Auburn fan. So I would always ask the Army civilians on Sunday morning what happened in the Georgia. I did get to watch the SEC championship game, but I only saw four games this year. But I was always very aware of how they were doing. 

DN: So since you did see the game, what did you think of Georgia’s performance against Alabama?

AL: It felt like deja vu really with the 2012 game. It was tough. There’s probably a little bit of  a mental hurdle that has now been built in front of Georgia football by Nick Saban and Alabama. I hate to say it, but since I lived that first game in 2012, I almost have an expectation for us to somehow lose in dramatic fashion. It’s a terrible thing to say but man. Unfortunately, watching that game, it ended up playing like something out of a movie with (Alabama quarterback) Jalen Hurts coming in at the end against the team that basically forced him to lose his spot. It was pretty dramatic and theatrical. But when that all started to take place, I kind of had a feeling that this to would end in a defeat for Georgia. It was tough watching it, but I also know that there’s a light at the tunnel. At the end of the day, Nick Saban is on the other sideline, and if you give him an inch he’s going to take a yard. I think Georgia is equally talented and I do think that Kirby Smart is the man who will lead Georgia to a national championship, but they have to get over that Alabama hurdle that’s been there really since 2008.

DN: So in your 2012 game, you have the big catch to get Georgia inside the 10-yard line before the final play. And then the game ends the way it does on the tipped pass that Chris Conley ends up catching. You guys were arguably the second best team in the country that year, and somewhat like this year, you didn’t get the chance to play for the national championship. How did that SEC championship game loss motivate you for both the bowl game and then going into that 2013 season?

AL: I think in the bowl game we were just so pissed off at the end of the game. We realized that we were probably the second best team in the country. Then when we watched Notre Dame in the national title game we were like, ‘Really? This is the team that’s playing for the national championship?’ And Alabama just wiped the floor with them. That should’ve been us. And then going into the next year, if anything it motivated us for that next year. Georgia was motivated as ever going into this season after what happened last year. So this result will only fuel them even more, and probably even drive them crazy, which is why I say they’ll have a little bit of a mental hurdle to get over. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Georgia comes back out and wipes the floor with Texas. They finish the year ranked No. 2 or 3, and just start on a hot streak to begin next season. That’s what I would predict, but again it all comes back to can you beat Alabama when it matters most. As for us in 2013, we brought back a ton of guys. But then in that first game of the season against Clemson, Malcolm Mitchell tears his ACL celebrating a touchdown with Todd Gurley, and that sort of was a precursor for the season. We lost to Clemson by three points but then we beat two top-10 teams. But it just seemed like every week, we lost another key player to injury. By the end of the year we lost Keith Marshall, Michael Bennett, Mitchell and Aaron Murray to knee injuries. So for us we had a lot of motivation but the attrition of football ended really any hopes we had. 

Best stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Good Dawg of the Day

The post Former Bulldog Arthur Lynch explains his incredible journey from football field to the military appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr dies by suicide
    Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr dies by suicide
    A Detroit news station is mourning the loss of one of its meteorologists. WJBK reported that one of its own, Jessica Starr, died of suicide Wednesday night. She was 35, according to The Detroit News, citing public records. >> Read more trending news  “Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life,” anchor Amy Andrews said Thursday morning on Twitter. “Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.” Detroit Free Press reported that Starr was recovering from Lasik eye surgery, which she underwent in late October, and was out from work for weeks, returning Nov. 13, according to a video on her official Facebook page. “I do still need all the prayers and well wishes cause this is a hard go,” Starr said in the live video. “The doctor said it could take up to three months or so for me to feel 100 percent again.” Starr said in a Nov. 14 tweet that she was taking more time off as she recovered.  “Yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover,” she said. “Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated.” Starr was a native of Michigan, earning meteorology degrees from from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University, according to Freep. She started her career as a meteorologist at WLNS and worked for four years at WBFF covering weather and community events. She had been with WJBK since 2012. She is survived by her husband, Dan, and two children, a 5-year-old son named Noah and a 3-year-old daughter named Riley. Those struggling with suicide and suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255 and get more information on the Lifeline at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
  • Man shot at Chicago-area funeral home
    Man shot at Chicago-area funeral home
    A man is recovering after being shot in a suburban Chicago funeral home. Police responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired at Hann Funeral Home in Bridgeview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. A man in his early 20s had been shot, Village of Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania told local media. The man's injury was not life-threatening, police said. Information on the shooter wasn't immediately available. There was at least one visitation happening inside the funeral home at the time of the incident, reported WGN-TV.
  • Pentagon: NKorea slow to negotiate over US war remains
    Pentagon: NKorea slow to negotiate over US war remains
    Months after the White House raised hopes for bringing home thousands of U.S. battlefield remains from North Korea, the returns have stalled. Detailed negotiations on future recovery arrangements have not even begun. The slower pace appears linked to the more talked-about stalemate over North Korea's nuclear weapons . At a June meeting with President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to 'work toward' the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to cooperate in recovering U.S. war remains. Neither issue is said to be explicitly dependent on the other, and in August, the North turned over 55 boxes of remains, with expectations of more to come soon. But progress then slowed, as has the nuclear diplomacy. Trump has said he likely will have a second summit with Kim in January or February, and while the nuclear issue would be the central focus, some believe a second meeting is the best chance to restore momentum to the remains recovery effort. 'It is easy to wonder if that isn't what everyone is waiting on to happen,' said Richard Downes, executive director of the Coalition of Families of Korean War and Cold War POW/MIAs, which advocates for a full accounting of the missing. The remains of thousands of U.S. service members were left behind in North Korea when the war ended in 1953, with the North and South separated by a demilitarized zone and no formal end to the conflict. Joint U.S.-North Korean recovery operations started in 1996 and were halted in 2005 amid rising worries about the North's nuclear ambitions. More than 150 individuals have been identified from the remains that were jointly excavated and returned through 2005; those are separate from the remains in the 55 boxes, which had been stored by the North, probably for decades. Of the remains repatriated in August in the 55 boxes, two have been positively identified. They are Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, of Butler, Missouri, and Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, of Nash County, North Carolina. Charles H. McDaniel, Jr., who was 3 years old when his father went missing in November 1950, says the unexpected return of his father's remains has given him a new perspective on life. After having buried the remains in late October in Greenwood, Indiana, McDaniel says he sometimes finds himself gazing alternately at a photo of his 4-year-old granddaughter and a picture of his father in uniform - a reminder that family connections live on. 'I almost feel he's looking at me,' McDaniel said in a telephone interview. McDaniel describes himself as hopeful that more remains will be sent home from North Korea, but he is not optimistic. 'The bigger issue for the world is the missiles and the bombs,' he said, referring to concern that a nuclear-armed North Korea will pose an unacceptable threat to the world. 'When it's to their benefit they will let loose with something like the 55 boxes (of U.S. remains) to make them look good,' without resolving the nuclear issue. Kelly McKeague, head of the Pentagon agency responsible for worldwide efforts to account for U.S. servicemembers, said in September that he hoped to begin face-to-face negotiations with North Korea by the end of October on terms for resuming recovery missions in spring 2019. McKeague's agency has detailed knowledge of locations of U.S. remains at former POW camps and elsewhere in North Korea, as well as sites around the country where U.S. airmen went down and were not recovered. But to travel to these locations and undertake excavations, the U.S. needs North Korea's cooperation. In the past, this has meant providing millions of dollars' worth of vehicles and fuel and other forms of support. A McKeague spokesman, Charles Prichard, said Wednesday that no formal negotiations have begun. He said McKeague believes that 'in the foreseeable future' North Korean Army officers and members of his agency will meet to determine the location and date for negotiations on 'the finer details' of future recovery operations. An initial North Korean written proposal last summer was rejected by the U.S. as including unreasonable demands. 'At this time, it is still feasible that joint recovery missions could be planned and executed in the spring of 2019,' Prichard said. He said the two sides have exchanged letters and documents, but he could not reveal details. Last summer, Vice President Mike Pence publicly raised hopes for a complete accounting of Korean War remains in the North. Speaking in Hawaii, where he greeted the aircraft that delivered the 55 boxes from North Korea on Aug. 1, Pence spoke of a 'new season of hope' for the families of servicemen missing from the 1950-53 war. Pence asserted that Trump had secured from Kim a promise 'to return the remains of all fallen U.S. service members lost in North Korea,' although Pentagon officials so far have made limited progress in that direction. Of the nearly 7,700 service members listed as missing from the war, about 5,300 are believed to be in North Korea. Some worry that the Pentagon's inability thus far to get the North Koreans to the negotiating table may be connected to recently tightened U.S. restrictions on American private aid workers traveling to North Korea. Daniel Jasper, who has worked in North Korea for the American Friends Service Committee, which works with farmers in North Korea to improve food production, said in an email exchange this week that the limitations have confused the North Koreans. He said the State Department has cut back on exemptions to a U.S. ban on travel to North Korea. This has limited U.S.-based aid groups' work there and inhibited the flow of humanitarian help. 'The restrictions on humanitarian activities have, no doubt, sent mixed signals to the North Koreans,' Jasper said. 'We are worried these restrictions may have ripple effects in other areas of relations, including the repatriation operations.
  • The Latest: Pelosi says she won't be lame duck as speaker
    The Latest: Pelosi says she won't be lame duck as speaker
    The Latest on House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (all times local): 12:15 p.m. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't feel constricted by an agreement that clears the way for her to become House speaker next year in exchange for agreeing to hold the post for no more than four additional years. The California Democrat told reporters Thursday that four years is a long time. The 78-year-old Pelosi agreed Wednesday to a limit her service in the House's top job. By doing that, she won over insurgent Democrats who've wanted to clear the way for younger leadership. She'd spent weeks resisting a time limit, saying she didn't want to lose clout. Asked if she felt the agreement would make her a lame duck, Pelosi says, 'What, four years? No, I don't think that's a lame duck.' __ 12:30 a.m. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi appears to have sealed her return as House speaker when the new Congress convenes next month. The California Democrat won over several rebellious Democrats on Wednesday by agreeing to limit her tenure to no more than four years. That pledge immediately drew the support of seven of her critics. Not only will Pelosi be second in line to the presidency as House speaker, she will be the government's highest-ranking Democrat and assume a leading role in confronting President Donald Trump for the second half of his term. The question of whether Pelosi would be elected speaker has distracted attention from Democrats' 2019 agenda focusing on health care, jobs and wages, and infrastructure projects. They also are expected to investigate Trump, his presidential campaign and his administration.
  • VitaminWater offers $100,000 to ditch phone for 1 year
    VitaminWater offers $100,000 to ditch phone for 1 year
    Would you leave your phone behind for a year to win big money? VitaminWater is challenging smartphone users to break their device addiction. For $100,000, officials with the company are asking people at least 18 years or older and residing in the United States to trade their smartphones in for a 2000s-era, calls-only phone. If you survive six months, you could win $10,000. >> Read more trending news  To compete, post a photo on Instagram or Twitter telling @vitaminwater why you need a break from your phone. “What would you do with all that time? Go wild, be out there, and wow us,” the company posted on its website. Contestants must enter by Jan. 8 and include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest in their posts. One person can enter up to four times. Once the contest is closed, VitaminWater will choose one lucky winner to ditch their smartphone. The company doesn’t go into details about how exactly it’ll monitor use, but lie detectors will be involved. The non-legally binding guidelines are fairly simple. You cannot use a smartphone at all for 365 days, nor a friend’s or anyone else’s.
  • Virgin Galactic rocket ship reaches space in test flight
    Virgin Galactic rocket ship reaches space in test flight
    Virgin Galactic's tourism spaceship climbed more than 50 miles high above California's Mojave Desert on Thursday, reaching for the first time what the company considers the boundary of space. The rocket ship reached an altitude of 51 miles (82 kilometers) before beginning its gliding descent, said mission official Enrico Palermo. The craft landed on a runway minutes later. 'We made it to space!' Palermo said. Thursday's flight takes Virgin Galactic a big step closer to turning the dream of commercial space tourism into reality. The company aims to take paying customers on the six-passenger rocket, which is about the size of an executive jet. Virgin Galactic found Richard Branson has said he wants to be one of the first on board. Branson greeted the pilots after the test, declaring 'Space is Virgin territory!' Virgin Galactic considers 50 miles (80 kilometers) the boundary of space because it is used by the U.S. Air Force and other U.S. agencies. That's different than a long-held view that the boundary is at 62 miles (100 kilometers). Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides noted that recent research favors the lower altitude. At the start of the test flight, a special jet carrying the Virgin Space Ship Unity climbed to an altitude near 43,000 feet (13,100 meters) before releasing the craft. The spaceship ignited its rocket engine and it quickly hurtled upward and out of sight of viewers on the ground. The two test pilots— Mark 'Forger' Stucky and former NASA astronaut Rick 'CJ' Sturckow — will be awarded commercial astronaut wings, said Federal Aviation Administration official Bailey Edwards. Virgin Galactic's development of its spaceship took far longer than expected and endured a setback when the first experimental craft broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot. More than 600 people have committed up to $250,000 for rides that include several minutes of weightlessness and a view of the Earth far below. The endeavor began in 2004 when Branson announced the founding of Virgin Galactic in the heady days after the flights of SpaceShipOne, the first privately financed manned spacecraft that made three flights into space. Funded by the late billionaire Paul G. Allen and created by maverick aerospace designer Burt Rutan, SpaceShipOne won the $10 million Ansari X Prize. The prize was created to kick-start private development of rocket ships that would make spaceflight available to the public. When Branson licensed the SpaceShipOne technology, he envisioned a fleet carrying paying passengers by 2007, launching them from a facility in southern New Mexico called Spaceport America. But there were significant setbacks. Three technicians were killed in 2007 by an explosion while testing a propellant system at Scaled Composites LLC, which built SpaceShipOne and was building the first SpaceShipTwo for Virgin Galactic. Then, in 2014, SpaceShipTwo broke apart during a test flight by Scaled Composites when the co-pilot prematurely unlocked its unique 'feathering' system and it began to deploy. The co-pilot was killed but the injured pilot managed to survive a fall from high altitude with a parachute. During descent, the craft's twin tails are designed to rotate upward to slow it down, then return to a normal flying configuration before the craft glides to a landing on a runway. New versions of SpaceShipTwo are built by a Virgin Galactic sister company and flight testing is now in-house. Its previous test flight reached 32 miles (52 kilometers). Branson isn't alone in the space tourism business: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is planning to take space tourists on suborbital trips, using the more traditional method of a capsule atop a rocket that blasts off from a launch pad. SpaceX's Elon Musk recently announced plans to take a wealthy Japanese entrepreneur and his friends on a trip around the moon.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.