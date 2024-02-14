Former Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran resigns from Georgia football staff

ATHENS — Former Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer on the Bulldogs staff.

UGA announced that Cochran and offensive analyst Darrell Dickey resigned to purse other opportunities late Wednesday morning.

Per the release, Kirk Benedict, who has served on Kirby Smart’s staff as special teams analyst the last two seasons, will be promoted to special teams coordinator.

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward,” Smart said.

Smart hired Cochran, a former national strength coach of the year at Alabama, in February of 2020 to an on-field coaching position that he had desperately wanted with the Crimson Tide that Nick Saban would not afford him.

