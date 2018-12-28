Listen Live
Focused Georgia QB Jake Fromm not distracted by Justin Fields’ transfer talk
Focused Georgia QB Jake Fromm not distracted by Justin Fields’ transfer talk

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-Jake Fromm-Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been locked in all season, so it wasn’t surprising the Bulldogs sophomore team captain was focused at his arrival press conference on Thursday.

“The guy are excited to be here, getting pumped up, getting dialed in, and ready to play this football game,” Fromm said Thursday afternoon at Louis Armstrong International Airport. “We’re not too worried about (sightseeing), we’re focused on the game and trying to win.”

UGA arrived in New Orleans on Thursday / Steven Colquitt, UGA Sports

Georgia plays Texas at 8:45 p.m. next Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Fromm, who has overcome the spontaneous substitutions of backup quarterback Justin Fields, said the recent transfer talk involving the freshman understudy has not distracted him at all.

“It hasn’t changed anything for me,” Fromm said. “He’s going to do what’s best for him. But as far as me and this football team, it doesn’t change anything.

“I’m going to lead and play the best I can for this team.”

Fromm said a Sugar Bowl victory for the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) over No. 15 Texas (9-4) is important.

“It means a lot, we’re going to come out fighting and hopefully we win a big football game,” Fromm said, “and it might show we should have been in the final four.”

Georgia, of course, was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff, creating a stir of controversy.

A New Orleans based reporter asked Fromm about the Bulldogs’ inability to beat Alabama the past two years.

But Fromm, much like head coach Kirby Smart, took a poised approach in answering the question that indicated he would not let one loss to the Tide turn into another loss.

“That’s past us, we confronted it that night,” Fromm said. “We’re here now. You can’t change anything in the past.

“You put it behind you and you go to work, that’s the only way I know to get over anything, you just go to work.”

Georgia football arrival /Jake Fromm video

DawgNation Georgia football Sugar Bowl

