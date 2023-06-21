Florida’s hot recruiting run should help elevate Georgia-Florida rivalry

Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 recruiting cycle. That’s been the case for several weeks and will likely continue as the cycle develops. This should not classify as a new development as Georgia has often been one of the top programs in terms of recruiting since Kirby Smart walked in the door.

Just behind Georgia though is the Florida Gators. Billy Napier has picked up a slew of commitments of late, with Florida landing nine commitments in the past eight days. The Gators sit at No. 2 in the On3 team rankings and No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

