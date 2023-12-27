College

Florida State QB Brock Glenn: ‘All we got is all we need .... we’re fully confident’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 2: Brock Glenn #11 of the Florida State Seminoles passes the ball during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn said the Seminoles have a saying, and it applies more than ever this week.

“We say it all the time, ‘All we got is all we need,’ " Glenn said, “and that’s never been more real than now.”

Glenn will be making his second consecutive start after spending most of the season as Florida State’s third-string quarterback.

A former Elite 11 quarterback and 4-star recruit out of Tennessee, Glenn embraces the challenge of leading the undefeated Seminoles (13-0) against Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s an awesome opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Glenn said. “When I first started, if you would have told me this would happen, this story, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Georgia fans might, having seen a mobile, third-string quarterback emerge to quarterback two CFP title game wins and an undefeated season just last year.

Of course, Stetson Bennett was 25 years old last season, while Glenn is a true freshman who’s just 18 years old, per his On3 profile.

Glenn — whose real first name is “Auburn,” named after a grandfather who attended the SEC school — made his first start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

Florida State won, 16-6, but Glenn posted a modest passing line of 8-for-21 passing for 55 yards, while getting sacked four times.

Glenn, named starter after second-teamer Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal on Monday, said he has put that experience to good use.

“There was a lot to learn from …. " Glenn said. “Just going back and watching the game film and seeing what I could have done differently, and how I read this and that, has helped tremendously.”

