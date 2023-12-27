Florida State QB Brock Glenn: ‘All we got is all we need .... we’re fully confident’

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn said the Seminoles have a saying, and it applies more than ever this week.

“We say it all the time, ‘All we got is all we need,’ " Glenn said, “and that’s never been more real than now.”

Glenn will be making his second consecutive start after spending most of the season as Florida State’s third-string quarterback.

A former Elite 11 quarterback and 4-star recruit out of Tennessee, Glenn embraces the challenge of leading the undefeated Seminoles (13-0) against Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s an awesome opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Glenn said. “When I first started, if you would have told me this would happen, this story, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Georgia fans might, having seen a mobile, third-string quarterback emerge to quarterback two CFP title game wins and an undefeated season just last year.

Of course, Stetson Bennett was 25 years old last season, while Glenn is a true freshman who’s just 18 years old, per his On3 profile.

Glenn — whose real first name is “Auburn,” named after a grandfather who attended the SEC school — made his first start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

Florida State won, 16-6, but Glenn posted a modest passing line of 8-for-21 passing for 55 yards, while getting sacked four times.

Glenn, named starter after second-teamer Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal on Monday, said he has put that experience to good use.

“There was a lot to learn from …. " Glenn said. “Just going back and watching the game film and seeing what I could have done differently, and how I read this and that, has helped tremendously.”

