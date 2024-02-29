Florida State players at NFL Combine explain Orange Bowl opt out decisions

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida State players say to a man the Orange Bowl would have turned out differently if so many of them had not opted out of playing.

Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue disagreed when the topic came up during his NFL Combine podium interview on Wednesday.

“It wouldn’t have been different, it would have been 38-17, I feel like,” Logue said. “But it wouldn’t have been as close as they were saying.”

Georgia beat the previously undefeated Seminoles 63-3 — the largest margin in bowl history and most lopsided loss in Florida State history — despite pulling starting QB Carson Beck at halftime and playing four quarterbacks.

The Seminoles were without eight healthy starters who chose not to play in the Orange Bowl for various reasons.

