Florida State leading rusher Trey Benson won’t play in Orange Bowl

Another key Florida State Seminole won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl, as leading rusher Trey Benson announced that he would be opting out of the game and declaring for the NFL draft.

Benson led the Seminoles in rushing this past season, rushing for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.

Florida State will also be without starting wide receiver Johnny Wilson, as he had previously opted out of the game as well. Tight Jaheim Bell also opted out of the Orange Bowl as well on Sunday. He ranked third on the team with 39 receptions for 503 yards.

The Seminoles went 13-0 during the regular season and won the ACC. But the College Football Playoff committee elected to put Alabama in the College Football Playoff instead of the Seminoles.

“I know our players, they’re disappointed here today with the news of not getting a chance to compete for a national championship,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said earlier in December. “We’ve had a team that’s responded throughout the course of the year. They’ve responded to adversity. They’ve had to fight through, overcome. I believe in the heart and character of this team. I know that they will respond once again.

“It’s going to take a tremendous effort on our part, but I know we’re excited for the opportunity to be a part of this tremendous game with all the historical value that comes to it, just to be able to play against such an outstanding opponent in Georgia.”

Georgia has not yet had any players opt out of the Orange Bowl and declare for the NFL draft. Quarterback Carson Beck indicated on Sunday that he will be playing in the Orange Bowl.

