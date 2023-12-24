Florida running back Trevor Etienne announces transfer to Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia isn’t done adding at the running back position. After signing three talented running backs in the 2024 signing class, the Bulldogs added Trevor Etienne via the transfer portal.

Etienne comes to Georgia from Florida, where he spent the past two seasons. Etienne will have two years of eligibility remaining at Georgia. As a sophomore, Etienne rushed for 753 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Gators.

Etienne is the younger brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Georgia has now brought in four players via the transfer portal, as the Bulldogs had previously landed Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys, Miami wide receiver Colbie Young and South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

“As far as being active in the portal, it’s like grocery shopping,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on getting players out of the transfer portal. “You can’t go get groceries unless you know what you have at home. That’s the hardest part about the timing of everything. You’d say, ‘Well, you know what you have on your team.’ You don’t technically because it’s not over. We have to be careful that we don’t get more ‘bottled water’ than we need when we’ve got to get more ‘bread to match up with our sandwich meat.’

As for what Georgia’s running back room looks like next year, the Bulldogs are expected to see seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards depart for the NFL. Branson Robinson missed the entire 2023 season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon. Andrew Paul had 26 carries for 126 rushing yards.

In the event that Milton and Edwards leave, Georgia’s leading returning rusher would be wide receiver Dillon Bell.

As for the 2024 signees, Georgia brought in Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Chauncey Bowens from the high school ranks.

