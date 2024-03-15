Five Georgia football players who stood out during Thursday’s practice

ATHENS — It was the second practice of the spring for Georgia but the first in which media members were able to watch.

It was only 20 minutes of practice and players were not in in pads. But it was still our first chance to see the 2024 team.

And there were a handful of players who made strong first impressions.

Kirby Smart will be quick to point out that there is still a long, long way to go until the season opener against Clemson. And many of these players are going to make improvements between now and the end of spring practice.

