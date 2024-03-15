College

Five Georgia football players who stood out during Thursday’s practice

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — It was the second practice of the spring for Georgia but the first in which media members were able to watch.

It was only 20 minutes of practice and players were not in in pads. But it was still our first chance to see the 2024 team.

And there were a handful of players who made strong first impressions.

Kirby Smart will be quick to point out that there is still a long, long way to go until the season opener against Clemson. And many of these players are going to make improvements between now and the end of spring practice.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!