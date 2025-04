The end of draft season is fast approaching, with the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft set for April 24.

And per ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., Georgia will be well represented on the first night of the draft.

In his final mock draft, Kiper has Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks all coming off the board in the first 32 picks.

Walker is first off the board to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick.

Read more at DawgNation.