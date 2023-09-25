Final grades for No. 1 Georgia’s win over UAB

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows his team has not played its best game yet. That’s still true after the 49-21 win over UAB.

The win over UAB did see Georgia make some notable improvements. The Bulldogs went 6-for-6 in terms of red zone touchdowns on Saturday. Quarterback Carson Beck had a career day, while Brock Bowers had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season.

“I really thought the offense did play to the standard tonight. It would be hard to argue they didn’t,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The defense played in spurts. It was the closest we came to the standard. Not domination or not what we want but it was much better in spurts and the standard was there.”

Below is our final assessment of Georgia’s performance in the Week 4 win over UAB.

Quarterback: B

This was Beck’s closest performance to earning an A. He completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 337 yards. He had 3 touchdown passes and snuck in a rushing touchdown as well in the win.

He did miss on two critical passes, but Beck also had what would’ve been a long touchdown pass taken off the board after an Arian Smith drop. Beck once again played a clean game, not committing a turnover in the win.

Brock Vandagriff came in and led Georgia on a touchdown drive, while Gunner Stockton’s interception knocks the overall grade from a B+ to a B.

Running back: A-

It wasn’t the most eye-popping day from this group, but it was effective when called upon. Daijun Edwards once again showed his value, finishing with two rushing touchdowns. Dillon Bell once again showed his explosive ability, finishing with 22 yards on 3 carries. Andrew Paul returned to the fold, rushing 7 times for 31 yards.

Read more at DawgNation.com.