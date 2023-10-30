Final grades from Georgia win over rival Florida

ATHENS — The final score doesn’t fully illustrate how dominant the Georgia Bulldogs were in their win over the Florida Gators.

Georgia led 36-7 at one point before finishing with a 43-20 victory. After giving up a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the Bulldogs held Florida scoreless on its next eight drives.

For a team that plenty in the national media worried about heading into the game, Georgia put forth an emphatic response.

“We came in with the idea of focusing on the mindset of mission, team, me. We wanted to put the mission first, the team first and me last,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. We had a lot of guys do that today. We knew if we did it together, we’d put ourselves out there, and we knew we’d play winning football.”

Below is our final assessment of how the Bulldogs performed in their win over Florida. Georgia will have another big game next week when the Bulldogs host the Missouri Tigers. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on CBS.

Quarterback: A

Carson Beck did everything that was asked of him in the win. He threw for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns, with both of those throws being impressive.

He didn’t the ball over either, a big plus for Beck. He admitted he was a little more amped than usual prior to the game but other than some missed deep shots, the Georgia quarterback was calm, cool and collected against Florida.

