Final grades from Georgia overtime win against Tennessee

Georgia running back Josh McCray (2) after Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia knows it caught some breaks on Saturday against Tennessee.

Yet it never quit, kept fighting and found a way to come out on top with a thrilling 44-41 overtime win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

“They never say die. I mean, we told them coming in,” Smart said. “It was going to be blow-by-blow. How many could we take? Could we sustain? And could we keep throwing back? And we did, but we also cut it way too close. So we’ve got a chance to put somebody away, which I thought we did, we’ve got to do it.”

With a back-and-forth game like that, there is going to be some good and bad to sift through.

