Final grades following Georgia football win over Vanderbilt

Georgia saw multiple key players go down due to injury, had a few sloppy plays and looked generally uninspiring in its 37-20 over Vanderbilt this weekend.

“I’m really proud of the leadership of the team. There’s some great guys in that locker room that know we can play better, but look guys, I’m not going to, I’ve said it before, I’m not going to apologize for winning on the road in the SEC,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m all about it, man. I told them the other day, the Braves played 162 games and that was an entire season, then they had a playoff. For us, we have 12 games, maybe 13, and every week is a season. We just finished a season. It was a long week and it was a season. Guess what, we’re going to have another two-week season now. Then we’ll have a one-week season, a one-week season. We want to win every season we can, that’s the goal.”

Nevertheless, there were still some bright moments from the performance. Georgia had its best rushing output of the season while several young players saw considerable playing time.

Below are our final grades following the performance. Georgia will get a week off to recuperate before taking on Florida on Oct. 28.

Quarterback: C

There’s a case to be made this was Carson Beck’s shakiest performance of the season. He had two turnovers, a fumble and a late interception that led to a Vanderbilt touchdown. Beck does deserve credit for laying out the Vanderbilt defender and trying to prevent the touchdown.

Beck finished 29 of 39 for 261 yards. He did throw a touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett but Beck also missed on some throws as well. The wind was an issue on Saturday but after a career-best performance against Kentucky, this was not a step forward for Beck. He’ll need to play better against better competition to close the season.

