College

Final Coaches Poll Top 25 ballot for Kirby Smart revealed

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart tunnel (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia football finishes the season ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

Yet in Kirby Smart’s final ballot, he had the Bulldogs at No. 5.

USA Today released the full ballots for the 63 coaches who voted in the Coaches Poll Top 25 this season. Smart had Michigan at No. 1, as all 63 coaches who voted in the poll did.

Smart put Washington at No. 2, Texas at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4. Alabama beat Georgia 27-24 to hand the Bulldogs their only loss of the 2023 season.

Kirby Smart Coaches Poll Top 25 final ballot

  1. Michigan
  2. Washington
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida State
  7. Oregon
  8. Missouri
  9. Ohio State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. LSU
  12. Penn State
  13. Arizona
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. Louisville
  18. Tennessee
  19. Liberty
  20. Iowa
  21. Oregon State
  22. SMU
  23. Kansas State
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

Read more at DawgNation.com


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!