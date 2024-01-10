Final Coaches Poll Top 25 ballot for Kirby Smart revealed

Georgia football finishes the season ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

Yet in Kirby Smart’s final ballot, he had the Bulldogs at No. 5.

USA Today released the full ballots for the 63 coaches who voted in the Coaches Poll Top 25 this season. Smart had Michigan at No. 1, as all 63 coaches who voted in the poll did.

Smart put Washington at No. 2, Texas at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4. Alabama beat Georgia 27-24 to hand the Bulldogs their only loss of the 2023 season.

Kirby Smart Coaches Poll Top 25 final ballot

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Florida State Oregon Missouri Ohio State Ole Miss LSU Penn State Arizona Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Louisville Tennessee Liberty Iowa Oregon State SMU Kansas State NC State Clemson

Read more at DawgNation.com



