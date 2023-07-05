Eye-opening early look at Georgia football’s top 2024 NFL Draft talent, scouts taking note

ATHENS — Georgia Football is 8 1/2 weeks away, but already, the NFL is watching.

The Bulldogs have two players entering the 2023 season that rank among the top at their respective positions in the eyes of the NFL, according to one ESPN analyst.

It’s not surprising when one takes note of the respect Coach Kirby Smart has earned from NFL general managers.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman essentially called his shot in an exclusive interview with DawgNation at the NFL combine last year.

“We have tremendous respect for Coach Smart and the program he has developed,” Roseman told DawgNation in a one-on-one setting.

“When we’re drafting players, just knowing how they are trained and the background, it’s no different than when you are hiring staff, you look for people who have learned the right way.”

