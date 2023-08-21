Experience gets Carson Beck Georgia starting job, but ‘No. 1 measure’ yet to play out

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is like any other head coach when it comes to preferring an experienced quarterback under center.

Experience, more than anything else, is why Smart said he chose Carson Beck to start Georgia’s opening game against UT-Martin.

“That’s the greatest separator in the quarterbacks, it’s the comfort level with the offense and having the extra spring, and extra fall that those two guys don’t have,” Smart said last Saturday.

“That rep volume is kind of the separator. He’s had the ability to understand when the defense is doing this, or they’re in this, I need the answer. He’s had good answers. But the two young ones have done a good job. They made really good checks today (Saturday) when they saw things.”

Smart announced Beck would be the starter following the team’s second scrimmage, but he also said he had told the quarterbacks earlier in the week that Beck would be the starter.

