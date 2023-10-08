Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football blasts Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia put forth perhaps its best performance of the season on Saturday night, demolishing Kentucky 51-13 to improve to 6-0 this season.

But Kirby Smart saw some things he knows this team needs to improve on. The Georgia coach knows its not always as good, or as bad, as it seems.

The Bulldogs have another SEC game next Saturday when they visit Vanderbilt. The game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. ET start.

Opening statement

“I thought the crowd was electric. It was great to have that kind of atmosphere which we’ve had throughout the year. The fans have been really consistent and done a really good job for us. That helps our players, and I thought our players started fast. The offensive staff had a great plan and executed the plan, but at the end of the day, the ability to run the ball opens things up and gives you the ability to do a lot of things offensively which we were able to do. We probably didn’t get Kentucky’s best shot. I know they’ve got a better team than the one we played tonight, but in the SEC, humility is a week away. I’ve always said it, it’s a mantra I’ve had my whole life, and humility is always one week away in terms of your preparation, just like for us next week.”

On how important the strong start was...

“I mean we haven’t done it, and we still won. So, it certainly helps the start fast, to do things well, the play well, to have a good plan and execute the plan, but it doesn’t mean that the times we didn’t the plan wasn’t good. We just didn’t always execute it. We played well offensively especially tonight, and executed well. That definitely helps momentum wise.”

On taking a different approach to practice...

“We didn’t do anything different in practice. I don’t know what he [Carson Beck] is referring to. Maybe offense changed something up to start faster. I don’t know. We did the same practices we’ve been doing. I attribute the success starting to execution. Carson was really in a rhythm early, and when you run the ball, you have play action and your offense line protects, you have good throwers and catchers, you’re going to do well. They did well on us. When you have good pass protectors, good throwers and you’ve got the ability to run the ball, it makes it hard to defend as a defensive team. You stand back there, have all day and are protected, you can’t cover that long.”

