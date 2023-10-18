Everything Kirby Smart said about Brock Bowers’ injury recovery, off week plans

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart had plenty to talk about when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, even with Georgia not having a game on Saturday.

Be it from a possible timeline of recovery for Brock Bowers to his thoughts on the field conditions at Vanderbilt, Smart gave his thoughts on a number of issues.

Below is a full transcript of what Smart said following Tuesday’s practice.

Opening Statement...

“Got started on our off week, bye week prep. Thought guys had good energy. We didn’t have a great practice but had good energy, and that was important. Really working on our conditioning and connection trying to get some guys well, but also get some good work in. Our offensive and defensive coaches have targeted some different areas, some I can share, some I can’t, that we want to work on, and then special teams as well. We kind of take a picture of where we are, what we can do better and how we can practice it better to maybe get better results. That’s what we started on today. We do work on future opponents. Worked on some teams that are further out today, less further out tomorrow and then we’ll start on Florida prep probably tomorrow or Thursday.”

On Lawson Luckie...

“You don’t fast track an injury. Really with any injury you do what the medical staff tells you and what the body tells you. Lawson has done a fabulous job rehabbing from his. Both his parents were college athletes, he’s not afraid to work, and he’s done a great job. I still don’t think Lawson’s 100%, but he’s been cleared to play since Auburn, just hasn’t quite been ready to play.”

On the field turf issues at Vanderbilt...

“I don’t get into that much. I haven’t read that or seen that anywhere. We had guys slip, sure, we have guys slip every time we play on turf. A game Kentucky played, I can’t remember who we were playing but they had about 15 guys slip, and that was Kentucky at home. Traditionally, a lot of our college teams don’t practice or play much on turf, so when they do, they slip more. We did a big surface study last year to get our indoor better and up to date. Ours in on year 8 or 9 or 10, and we’re looking at the modern fill that more NFL teams are going to. That’s actually what Vanderbilt has I think, so it’s very standard.”

On Brock Bowers, how you weigh the NFL potential against coming back to try to win a championship...

“I don’t think it’s as much about any of that as it is - the more I’ve learned, and I’ve slowly become a bigger expert on this tightrope surgery, not just because of Brock but we’ve multiple guys and I’ve talked to other teams, Hugh Freeze, Shane (Beamer), several of the guys in our conference have dealt with this injury. It’s much more common. It’s all over the NFL. It’s happening at a higher rate I guess, and a lot of studies have been done on it. To get healthy, you need to get back moving that ankle as soon as you can, meaning get on it, get weight bearing, and we’ve had guys go through this process. Brock will take on that same rehab process, and his surgeon and Ron (Courson) will work together on that to get him back. It won’t be done any different. The key is, we’re trying to get him back healthy. There is no timeline for when he comes back to play. The timeline is when he’s healthy, and I don’t think you could put a timeline on it because historically there’s been guys that came back really fast and guys that have come back really slow. Each one is different.”

On the injury status of Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims...

“Don’t know, Truss did not practice today. He was weight-bearing on the second half of the game. He was on the sideline. His deltoid was a little bit hurt but it’s not tightrope or anything like that. We think he should be fine. I don’t know if he’ll be good to go by Thursday but should be good to go by Monday.

And Mims is working his way back. He’s weight-bearing, he’s running, he’s moving around. I thought he looked much better yesterday when he did some stretch and stride stuff. He’s been out there at practice but he hasn’t taken any reps. There’s going to be a timetable on him for the same as everyone else with those injuries. When they’re cleared and they’re comfortable and they can play at a winning rate, they’ll get a chance to go back out there.”

On who can step up with Brock out...

“Yeah, I’ve talked to the team about, you know coaching football for 25 years and every year you have different challenges. This year is no different than any other year, the challenges are only different. One of big key DNA traits is resiliency. So this team has been extremely resilient. I have 100 percent confidence they’ll be resilient. If they think one guy is going to replace Brock Bowers, they’re wrong. If anybody thinks they have to be Superman, they don’t need to be on our team. Because they’ll be disappointed. Superman is not real. He’s dead. He’s not alive. He’s not real. You can’t try to be that guy. There is no player that we’re asking to step up and do more than you can. As a collective effort, every player is going to do more.That includes defense getting turnovers, special teams getting better field position. Other guys get the opportunity to touch the ball and make the most of it.”

On Kendall Milton...

“He did some stuff. He was able to go out there and practice. I feel good about Kendall. It was not a high rep day for him, no. But he was out there and I’m pretty sure he went. I think he did.”

Read more at DawgNation.com.