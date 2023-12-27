Everything Glenn Schumann said about UGA defense, linebacker room ahead of Orange Bowl

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann had a lot to say about the Georgia defense when speaking to reporters ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Be it on the best positions for Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams or his thoughts on former inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Schumann spoke to reporters for just over 25 minutes ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Below is a full transcript of what Schumann had to say.

On what it’s been like the last few weeks after knowing you aren’t playing for a national title...

“Our guys have been great. I think your passion and energy for playing the game of football kind of dictates how you handle things, and our guys love playing football. They had a really good couple weeks of prep, and I know they’re excited to be here.”

On preparing for a Florida State team that is hard to get a feel for after opt outs and transfers...

“Like, people always preach standard, and if the standard is a real thing then you’re always trying to be the best version of yourself. You know, they have a lot of good players. That’s how you end up in this position, and the guys that want to play are there for a reason and we know we’re getting their best shot.”

On coaching to a standard...

“Ultimately, you set expectations and you hold people to them, right? If it’s a real thing then you’re just trying to continually find the best version of yourself both individually and collectively as a unit. And so you never reach your best version of yourself because once you hit it, you’re always trying to meet the next mark. And so that’s how you go about, one, preaching the standard and then trying to reach out.”

On the growth of the defense this season...

