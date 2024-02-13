College

ESPN updates its ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 after wild coaching carousel, transfer portal movements

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Hairy Dawg before Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

In all, there were 30 head coaching changes this offseason. From Nick Saban at Alabama to Chip Kelly at UCLA, the sport saw turnover from coast to coast and conference to conference.

Factor in all the player movement via the transfer portal, and you have a sport that already looks very different from where it was when Michigan won the national championship just over a month ago.

With all the big changes, ESPN updated its ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season. Plenty of teams rose and fell in Mark Schlabach’s rankings but Georgia still kept its spot atop the rankings.

“The Bulldogs came within one victory over Alabama of reaching the playoffs and having a chance to win a third straight national championship,” Schlabach wrote. “They’ll be right back in the mix this season after coach Kirby Smart reloaded with another No. 1-ranked recruiting class and a few key additions from the transfer portal. Running back Trevor Etienne (Florida), receivers London Humphreys (Vanderbilt), Colbie Young (Miami) and Michael Jackson III (USC) and tight end Benjamin Yurosek (Stanford) could help fill holes on offense.”

