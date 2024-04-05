ESPN unanimously votes Kirby Smart as No. 1 coach in college football

There is little question about Georgia’s place in the sport of college football right now.

And Kirby Smart is the biggest reason for that belief. Smart led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and has guided the Bulldogs to a 42-2 record over the past three seasons.

Smart is now entering his ninth season as Georgia’s head coach. And with Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh both moving on, Smart steps into the title as the top head coach in the sport.

ESPN’s group of 10 analysts all voted Smart as the No. 1 coach in college football, sliding him in ahead of Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer as the No. 2 coach.

