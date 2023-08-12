ESPN tabs 2 Georgia players among the ‘most important’ in 2023 College Football Playoff race

The first is Brock Bowers. He checked in at No. 21 on ESPN’s list, falling into the “Pure transcendence potential” category for ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

“I’m basically putting Bowers on this list as a personal challenge, a dare,” Connelly wrote. “What can you possibly do to top what you’ve already done at a position that doesn’t tend to see these sorts of things?”

Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of the past two seasons, scoring a total of 24 touchdowns in that time.

Even with some changes on the Georgia offense, Bowers doesn’t intend on slowing down. Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley raved about the junior tight end earlier this week.

“Any box you create, he checks it. Just from a kid standpoint. The kid is the hardest worker I’ve ever met,” Hartley said. “He’ll be the first one to breakfast. He’ll be the first one in the training room to get his ankles taped. He’ll be the first one in the meeting room. He’ll be the last one to leave the field. If we do a 10-yard sprint, he’ll be the first one to win the 10-yard sprint. If we do a 30-yard sprint, he’ll be the first one to win the 30-yard sprint. You get the point I’m making. That is what makes him special.”

The other Bulldog to make Connelly’s list was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Connelly placed him as the third most important figure in College Football Playoff race.

Beck was in the same tier as Alabama’s potential starting quarterback and Ohio State’s potential starting quarterback. Only Penn State’s Drew Allar and Tennessee’s Joe Milton ranked higher than Beck.

“He showed discernible improvement between 2021 (44% completion rate, 7.3 yards per dropback) and 2022 (74%, 8.8), but it was all in garbage time,” Connelly wrote. “Will he and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo form the tandem required after Bennett and Todd Monken set such a high bar last year? Georgia will roll through most of 2023, but Bennett still had to come through in key moments, and Beck will, too.”

