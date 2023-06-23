ESPN sees Georgia remaining on top of college football for the foreseeable future

Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, racking up 29 wins to just a single loss in that span. It has clearly been the top team in college football in each of the past two seasons.

And ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg doesn’t see the Bulldogs slowing down any time soon. In his future power rankings, Rittenberg had Georgia as the No. 1 ranked team for the next three seasons. He previously gave Georgia the No. 1 future defensive ranking, the No. 3 offensive ranking and the No. 4 quarterback ranking.

It should be noted that at the time he wrote his quarterback ranking story, Georgia had not yet landed Dylan Raiola. He is the No. 1 ranked player and quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Read more at DawgNation.com.