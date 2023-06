Georgia has a number of key defenders to replace from last season’s team. There are real questions at outside linebacker, along with whether Georgia has a truly dominant defensive lineman.

Yet even with those concerns, ESPN’s college football analysts expect the Bulldogs to once again have the nation’s top defense in 2023. All 10 analysts who voted on the top 2023 defenses in college football had Georgia at No. 1.

