ESPN outlines why Gunner Stockton must make a ‘necessary jump’ for Georgia quarterback room

ATHENS — Georgia’s current quarterback situation is very well-established. Carson Beck will be the team’s starting quarterback, as he returns for his second year as the team’s starting quarterback.

With Beck entrenched, a lot of eyes this spring have turned their gaze toward Georgia’s future quarterback situation. If all goes to plan, this time next year Beck will be preparing to be one of the top quarterback’s taken in the NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked Georgia as the No. 4 ranked future quarterback room. Much of that is tied to the presence of Beck.

If the Bulldogs are to retain that lofty ranking, they will need to see Gunner Stockton take some steps forward.

