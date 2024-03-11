College

ESPN names Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne as top SEC running back for 2024

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

UGA Mascot 12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Uga XI during Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia was very active in the transfer portal this offseason, adding seven players to its already talented roster.

And the biggest addition appears to be running back Trevor Etienne, as ESPN named the Florida transfer as the SEC’s top running back for the 2024 season.

Etienne was ranked as the No. 8 running back in the country by ESPN’s stable of writers. Expectations are clearly high for Etienne as he enters his first season at Georgia.

“In one of the biggest offseason transfer portal moves, Etienne moved on from Florida to rival Georgia, immediately giving the Bulldogs a game-changer at running back as they look to make another run at a national championship,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson said.

Georgia expects Etienne to be its lead running back this spring, something he was not for the Florida Gators. He totaled 1,472 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons in Gainesville, Fla., but finished second in rushing in each season.

Read more at DawgNation.com

