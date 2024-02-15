ESPN makes interesting choice for Georgia football’s ‘most important newcomer’

ATHENS — Georgia will have plenty of new faces on its roster this fall, as the Bulldogs signed 28 recruits and to this point have brought in seven players via the transfer portal.

And while not all of those players will come in and play right away, a few will undoubtedly make a big impact for Georgia.

ESPN recently tried its hand at predicting which of those newcomers will be Georgia’s most important for the 2024 season. Transfers Trevor Etienne and Colbie Young figure to play a key role this coming season, but ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren tabbed freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson.

“He’s a 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner from IMG Academy and should be an instant-impact recruit for the Dawgs,” VanHaaren wrote. “He will help continue the longstanding tradition of excellent secondary players and fits exactly what coach Kirby Smart and his staff want in a corner.”

Robinson is Georgia’s top-ranked signee for the 2024 recruiting cycle and finished as the No. 2 overall ranked prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

