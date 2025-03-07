ESPN: How Georgia football schedule measures up on SEC, national scale

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs had the last word in the SEC in 2024, exiting as conference champs despite arguably the most difficult league slate in school history.

Smart, his adrenaline still hot from the 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship Game, let the league commissioner know at the trophy stand that his team would need rest after its arduous run.

Turning the page, the Bulldogs 2025 league schedule won’t offer much relief, with UGA playing the same opponents at alternate sites.

