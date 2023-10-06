ESPN defends ‘clutch’ Carson Beck as national media continues to praise the Georgia QB

ATHENS — Carson Beck hasn’t put forth the biggest statistical season to this point. He’s thrown just 7 touchdown passes on the season. By comparison, USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw 6 alone last week against Colorado.

But the Georgia quarterback continues to gain admirers, especially with his play this past Saturday against Auburn. Beck completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts for 313 yards. Beck overcame a first-half interception to play a strong second half. His final pass attempt of the game was a 40-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, which proved to be the difference in the 27-20 Georgia win.

Beck has gained a few national media admirers, with Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN praising Beck’s play.

“He got it done when it mattered the most. Beck is maturing as expected in his first season as the starter, and he helped navigate the Bulldogs to their first road win of the season,” Dinich said. “He showed poise, there were no pre-snap penalties, and he was 8-of-10 for 115 yards on third down. Clutch.”

This was Beck’s first-ever road start. The Georgia quarterback will have another first this week as Georgia takes on No. 20 Kentucky in Georgia’s first-ranked matchup of the season.

It will be another chance for Beck to show on a national stage that he’s more than capable of leading the No. 1 ranked Georgia football team.

“You can’t judge Beck based on the historic standard set by the previous two Georgia teams,” Rittenberg said. “I agree Auburn was a big moment for him, as he avoided a sack but was pressured by Jalen McLeod and others and held his ground. A defensive coordinator who faced Georgia told me the goal was to try to limit the Bulldogs’ screen game and make Beck work from the pocket. “He stood in there and delivered the ball,” the coach said. “It’s tough to get to him in protection, especially with four [rushers]. They sit there and lock you out.”

