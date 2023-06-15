ESPN analyst thinks Ladd McConkey could ‘explode’ for Georgia in 2023

Ladd McConkey played a big role in Georgia’s 2022 offense. He was the team’s top wide receiver, hauling in 58 passes for 762 yards. He scored a total of nine touchdowns while also being a key special teams player for the Bulldogs. He did it all for Georgia in 2022 and the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship.

And one analyst thinks McConkey was just getting warmed up. ESPN’s Matt Miller tabbed McConkey as one of the sleepers of next year’s NFL draft.

While that might not mean much for the 2023 Georgia team, Miller shared how McConkey’s traits should help make a big impact on the field.

