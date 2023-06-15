College

ESPN analyst thinks Ladd McConkey could ‘explode’ for Georgia in 2023

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Ladd McConkey (Getty) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with fans after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Ladd McConkey played a big role in Georgia’s 2022 offense. He was the team’s top wide receiver, hauling in 58 passes for 762 yards. He scored a total of nine touchdowns while also being a key special teams player for the Bulldogs. He did it all for Georgia in 2022 and the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship.

And one analyst thinks McConkey was just getting warmed up. ESPN’s Matt Miller tabbed McConkey as one of the sleepers of next year’s NFL draft.

While that might not mean much for the 2023 Georgia team, Miller shared how McConkey’s traits should help make a big impact on the field.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!