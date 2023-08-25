ESPN 2023 Bowl projections have Georgia football back in the College Football Playoff

It’s a long way to go until bowl season, but ESPN has put out their bowl projections for the 2023 season. And both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have Georgia heading back to the College Football Playoff for a third-straight season.

The two ESPN writers each have Georgia playing in the Sugar Bowl, which along with the Rose Bowl will host the College Football Playoff semifinals this year. Schlabach has Georgia facing Ohio State in a rematch of last year’s Peach Bowl, while Bonagura sees Georgia facing Florida State.

“The Seminoles get LSU in their opener, which will be either (A) a good résumé-building win or (B) an early-enough loss to overcome late,” Bonagura wrote. “Then they have as easy a conference path as there is for any Power 5 contender.”

Bonagura has Michigan playing Alabama in the other College Football Playoff semifinal, while Schlabach sees Michigan facing USC.

