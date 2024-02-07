College

Ellis Robinson ready to meet his own high expectations: ‘He wants to get better so fast’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Kirby Smart

ATHENS — On National Signing Day last year, Georgia landed a Ellis Robinson big-time commitment. The player went on to be the No. 2 overall player in his class and the highest-rated defensive back commit Kirby Smart has ever landed.

It was just that Ellis Robinson was a 2024 commit, and Georgia would have to wait a while — and also hold off other schools — to see Robinson in Red and Black.

Robinson remained with Georgia throughout the process, even after defensive backs coach Fran Brown left for Syracuse. All four major recruiting services see him as the No. 1 overall cornerback.

Georgia already has Robinson going through winter workouts, as the cornerback was one of 22 early enrollees. Robinson was also able to participate in bowl practices, where he quickly made an impression on some of his teammates.

