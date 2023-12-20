Ellis Robinson IV: What DawgNation needs to know about the new Georgia CB signee

Ellis Robinson IV has now signed his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period with the University of Georgia.

That is a to be a big one. Robinson was always seen as the most important piece of this class for several reasons. No matter what happened with the twists and turns of the Dylan Raiola saga over the last two weeks.

That’s not just because he’s now the highest-rated projected signee for today or the No. 1 cornerback.

It has more to do with a projection. DawgNation has felt comfortable saying this for a while now when it comes to Robinson. We feel that:

The 5-star CB will be the most skilled and simply the most outstanding CB prospect that the Bulldogs will have sign in the Kirby Smart era in Athens. While we hold a great deal of respect for former greats like Tyson Campbell, Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo and others, we certify here that Robinson is just that good.

Robinson is an early enrollee who is already going through bowl practices. He’s practicing with the team now and will go down to the Orange Bowl to participate in those workouts with the team. He will watch from the sidelines on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens and then report to the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando for that Jan. 3 contest and then report back to Athens for the long term and the first day of the spring semester shortly thereafter.

Georgia has reached the point in its program where it is haphazard for any recruiting analyst to predict that any prospect will start and play extensively during their freshman season. But with a talent like Robinson here, we do feel confident in making such a statement.

We also believe that Robinson is turning down millions in terms of name, image and likeness (NIL) offers to sign with Georgia today.



Robinson committed to the ‘Dawgs back on the first day of the traditional February signing period for the 2023 class earlier this year.

He had been a silent commitment for months before that. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Miami here for Robinson’s commitment and what will be his signature on the letter-of-intent papers. Miami stuck in the race as a contender to UGA longer than the Crimson Tide did.

