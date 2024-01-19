Elijah Griffin: The 5-star DL shared his ‘miracle’ story during visit

Elijah Griffin told DawgNation this week that he had another strong visit to check out Georgia football last weekend.

It continues to feel like “home” for him. Or better yet like an Olive Garden

It was a good trip. He “loves” several things about UGA. He brought a very special family member with him on this trip. That was probably his highlight.

We’ll get to that. Those are all the things that a reader will dive into about a can’t-miss DL prospect who has been rated as the No. 1 DL in his class by anyone with a URL and a paywall.

How ‘bout we tell you something you didn’t know about Griffin first? Something that speaks to why every school in the country wants him.

And also why he’d be a great fit in the Georgia culture.

That’s something we had to get to probably our eighth or ninth interview rep with Griffin to figure out.

It was worth the wait and rewinding the clock to when Griffin was in the fifth or sixth grade.

“To be honest with you in the fifth or sixth grade, I didn’t really want to play football,” he said. “At all. I didn’t want to play any sports. All I wanted to do was play video games all day.”

We don’t want the DawgNation reader to first and foremost about “No. 1 DL” or “5-star” or “mega 2025 priority” when they think of Griffin anymore.

“Grateful” fits him best.

“The Elijah today is not the same Elijah I was coming up as a young ‘un,” he told DawgNation this week.

And it says just as much about this 6-foot-5 and 280-plus pounder’s aptitude to be a game wrecker as anything else.

