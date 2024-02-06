Early lines for Georgia football games against Alabama, Texas, Clemson and Ole Miss released

ATHENS — Georgia will play in some of the biggest games of the 2024 season, with trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss on deck. Before those road trips, Georgia will first take on Clemson in Atlanta.

And despite having to replace some big names, Georgia is still expected to win all those games. FanDuel SportsBook has put out lines for those four contests and Georgia is favored in each of them.

Georgia is listed as a 13.5-point favorite over Clemson. The two sides will meet in Atlanta on Aug. 31. It will be the first time the two sides meet since Georgia beat Clemson 10-3 to open the 2021 season.

The Tigers went 9-4 this past season but ended the year on a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Cade Klubnik returns for Clemson, along with head coach Dabo Swinney.

