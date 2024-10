ATHENS — Dylan Fairchild knew it would happen.

The Georgia offensive guard had a feeling that at some point this season, the Bulldogs were going to ask Drew Bobo to step up and deliver.

That day came on Saturday when the redshirt sophomore made his first start in place of the injured Jared Wilson.

“I just knew that he was going to have to step up and he did,” Fairchild said.

