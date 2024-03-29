Donte Williams fitting in seamlessly as Georgia’s new defensive back coach, helmet and all

ATHENS — Georgia cornerback Julio Humphrey made it clear that new defensive backs coach Donte Williams likes to be hands-on when instructing his players.

He’ll routinely have gloves and cleats on and isn’t afraid to show players how the drills are done.

And, as was the case at one practice earlier this spring, he’ll even put on a helmet.

“Yeah, I noticed that [Coach Donte Williams with a helmet on during practice] too,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t know if that’s legal. I hope it is, since he’s got a helmet on out there like an extra player. He may need it for safety, because some of those corners may be coming after him.”

Williams replaces Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse. Williams spent the past four seasons at USC, working in a number of different roles within the secondary.

