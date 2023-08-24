Dominic Lovett has been ‘a tremendous blessing’ for the Georgia football program

ATHENS — Dominic Lovett is able to laugh about it with his new teammates. Despite a strong performance last year against the Bulldogs, Lovett’s then-Missouri Tigers weren’t able to beat Georgia.

Lovett finished the game with six receptions for 84 yards, including torching Kelee Ringo on a deep pass down the sideline.

“It is kinda cool seeing where I was and how I ended up here, from going against them to now playing with them,” Lovett said. “That’s a big factor. That’s pretty dope.”

Lovett sees that 26-22 loss as an honor, given that he played well and Missouri pushed Georgia more than any SEC team did last season. He took notice of how Georgia pushed itself for all four quarters, ultimately overcoming a double-digit deficit to come out on top.

