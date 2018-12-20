Listen Live
DN90: Georgia football assistant coach recognized for recruiting success
DN90: Georgia football assistant coach recognized for recruiting success

DN90: Georgia football assistant coach recognized for recruiting success

DN90: Georgia football assistant coach recognized for recruiting success

By: Dave Holcomb DawgNation
glenn schumann-georgia-georgia football-georgia football recruiting

Don’t have the time to listen to the DawgNation Daily podcast? Receive a 90-second summary of the latest big Georgia football news from host Brandon Adams.

On Thursday, Adams discussed 247Sports recognizing Georgia assistant football coach Glenn Schumann, who helped the Bulldogs land the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for 2019.

The post DN90: Georgia football assistant coach recognized for recruiting success appeared first on DawgNation.

  Mexico appears willing but unready to hold US refugees
    Mexico appears willing but unready to hold US refugees
    Mexico's willingness to accept U.S. asylum seekers while their applications are processed appears to be yet another sign of the blooming honeymoon between leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and President Donald Trump, though it is also causing concern among officials in Mexican border cities already struggling to deal with thousands of Central American migrants. Mexico could have simply refused, as it historically has, to accept the return of non-Mexicans. But this week's announcement of $10.6 billion in U.S. development aid and the personal relationship between the two presidents appeared to smooth the path. It is the same relationship that helped resolve stalled negotiations on Mexico's free trade agreement with the United States and Canada. 'Right now it's a honeymoon, in part because even though one is on the left and the other is more to the right, they have things in common — protectionism, the anti-establishment thing, each one's nationalism,' said Jose Antonio Crespo, a political analyst at Mexico's Center for Economic Research and Training. Crespo noted Trump was getting along better with Lopez Obrador than with his conservative predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto. 'Up to now it's been a honeymoon, who knows how long it will last.' Mexico, meanwhile, is struggling to say how it will house and protect what could become tens of thousands of Central American migrants who might wind up in its cities along the border with the United States. It is clearly not ready to shelter so many. Tonatituh Guillen, the head Mexico's immigration agency, said, 'In the short term, the National Immigration Institute does not have the organizational capacity to operate this kind of program ... the current legislation also doesn't help us.' Mexico is already hosting thousands of Central Americans who arrived as part of a migrant caravan in November. Those migrants were dismayed by Thursday's announcement. 'This is bad, because every country has its sovereignty, it doesn't have to depend on another country,' said Luis Miguel Conde, a Guatemalan who travelled to Tijuana with his wife and two children to request asylum in the U.S. 'When you apply for asylum in Mexico, they don't send you to Guatemala to wait. You wait for your application within the country's territory.' Tijuana is currently the most popular crossing point for asylum seekers waiting to submit claims in the United States, but the border city is already weary of housing over 7,000 migrants who arrived in the caravan in November. The city's police staged a raid before dawn Thursday to clear dozens of migrants who had resisted moving to a shelter farther from the border and camped out on a downtown street a few blocks from the border. Riot police loaded about 120 people onto buses to take them to the Barretal shelter, located about 14 miles (22 kilometers) from the San Ysidro border crossing. Officers arrested two dozen who refused to relocate. 'We did have to detain 24 people who refused to leave the street, and we found some who were doing illegal drugs,' Police Chief Marco Sotomayor said. Cesar Palencia, director of migrant affairs for the city government, reacted with surprise to Thursday's announcement by the federal government on housing asylum seekers. 'How would it be done? For how long? How many people? We don't know what the strategy or the plan is, nor have any studies been done,' Palencia told The Associated Press. 'We respect the federal government's decision, but we would ask that it be accompanied by personnel, funding and a strategy.' The assistant legal counsel for Mexico's foreign relations department, Alejandro Celorio, said that there will not be any detention centers for migrants. 'They will not be detained,' he said. But Celorio did not say whether shelters, like the former Barretal concert venue in Tijuana, would be built, expanded or made more permanent — and whose money would be used to pay for such shelters. The only strategy Mexico's federal government has launched so far is a TV and radio 'campaign against xenophobia' announced Thursday to combat suspicion and dislike of migrants. 'Migrants are not a threat, this is not an invasion,' said Alexandra Haas, the head of Mexico's anti-discrimination agency. The most outraged reaction came from U.S. immigration activists, but reaction on the Mexican side was muted, in part because Lopez Obrador's administration was apparently successful in depicting the decision as a humanitarian measure to protect migrants. 'There is a segment of Mexicans who are better off and don't feel threatened by migrants who can say this is good, we have to be humanitarian, show solidarity,' said Crespo, the analyst. 'But for those (Mexicans) who are looking for a job, they perhaps won't like this.' All in all, it will be hard for opponents to accuse a die-hard nationalist like Lopez Obrador of being too pro-American. 'Who can stand up in congress and say: 'You're selling the country out,'' said Federico Estevez, a political science professor at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico. 'He (Lopez Obrador) may absorb a cost, but it's relatively small price to get your neck out of the noose on the immigration issue.' 'I don't think you can find on the Mexican side much of a coherent stance against these concessions,' Estevez added. 'I don't think you have a very strong constituency on this side' in favor of the Central American migrants. ___ Associated Press video journalist Marko Alvarez reported this story in Tijuana and AP writer Mark Stevenson reported from Mexico City.
  Death of 18-month-old prompts FDA warning about teething bracelets, necklaces
    Death of 18-month-old prompts FDA warning about teething bracelets, necklaces
    The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents, caregivers, and medical workers about the dangers of using jewelry as teething rings to help relieve a baby’s discomfort. >> Read more trending news  The warning follows the death of an 18-month-old toddler, who was strangled by his amber teething necklace during a nap, and other serious injuries to children, according to FDA officials. “The risks of using jewelry for relieving teething pain include choking, strangulation, injury to the mouth and infection. Choking can happen if the jewelry breaks and a small bead enters the child’s throat or airway,” agency officials said in a press release Thursday. That’s exactly what happened to at least one baby, who was rushed to the hospital after choking on the wooden beads from a teething bracelet, the FDA warning said. “Consumers should consider following the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations of alternative ways for treating teething pain, such as rubbing inflamed gums with a clean finger or using a teething ring made of firm rubber,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. >> Trending: Kentucky bill would terminate parental rights of babies born to drug-addicted mothers “Given the breadth of the market for these teething necklaces and jewelry, we’re sharing this important safety information directly to consumers in order to help prevent injuries in infants and kids,” Gottlieb said.    
  US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction
    US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction
    The Trump administration's special envoy for North Korea on Friday expressed optimism about the diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis, a day after the North issued a surprisingly blunt statement saying it will never disarm unless the U.S. removes what it calls a nuclear threat. Stephen Biegun said ahead of a meeting with South Korean officials that the allies are committed to ending seven decades of hostility and creating a 'new, brighter future for all of the Korean people.' He did not directly address the North Korean statement, which jarred with Seoul's rosier presentation of the North Korean position and could potentially rattle the fragile diplomacy between Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang to defuse a nuclear crisis that last year had many fearing war. Biegun's comments echoed those of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told a Kansas radio station that Washington and Pyongyang were still working through the execution of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 'commitment to denuclearize.' 'We are hopeful that in the new year President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year and make even further progress on taking this threat to the United States away from us,' Pompeo said. Upon his arrival in South Korean on Wednesday, Biegun said Washington was reviewing easing travel restrictions on North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments to help resolve the impasse in nuclear negotiations. The North has yet to respond to Biegun's comments. Thursday's statement was the North's latest display of displeasure over a deepening impasse in negotiations with the United States as they struggle over the sequencing of the denuclearization that Washington wants and the removal of international sanctions desired by Pyongyang. It also raises credibility problems for the liberal South Korean government, which has claimed that Kim is genuinely interested in negotiating away his nuclear weapons. The comments may also be seen as proof of what outside skeptics have long said: that Kim will never voluntarily relinquish an arsenal he sees as a stronger guarantee of survival than whatever security assurances the United States might provide. The statement suggests North Korea will eventually demand the United States withdraw or significantly reduce the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea, a major sticking point in any disarmament deal. Kim and Trump met June 12 in Singapore where they agreed on a vague goal for the 'complete denuclearization' of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur. The leaders are trying to arrange another meeting for early next year. But North Korea for decades has been pushing a concept of denuclearization that bears no resemblance to the American definition, with Pyongyang vowing to pursue nuclear development until the United States removes its troops and the nuclear umbrella defending South Korea and Japan. In Thursday's statement, the North made clear it's sticking to its traditional stance on denuclearization. It accused Washington of twisting what had been agreed on in Singapore and driving post-summit talks into an impasse. 'The United States must now recognize the accurate meaning of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and especially, must study geography,' the statement said. 'When we talk about the Korean Peninsula, it includes the territory of our republic and also the entire region of (South Korea) where the United States has placed its invasive force, including nuclear weapons. When we talk about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it means the removal of all sources of nuclear threat, not only from the South and North but also from areas neighboring the Korean Peninsula,' the statement said. The United States removed its tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea in the 1990s. Washington and Seoul have not responded to the North Korean statement. North Korea's reiteration of its long-standing position on denuclearization could prove to be a major setback for diplomacy, which was revived early this year following a series of provocative nuclear and missile tests that left Kim and Trump spending most of 2017 exchanging personal insults and war threats. The United States may have difficulty negotiating further if the North ties the future of its nukes to the U.S. military presence in the South, analysts say.
  Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case
    Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case
    A Democratic congresswoman forced to abandon her re-election campaign amid criticism over her handling of an alleged incident of sexual harassment could have done more to protect her staff but didn't violate congressional rules, according to an ethics report released Thursday. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., an outspoken #MeToo advocate, announced she wouldn't run for re-election in April, just days after revelations that she kept a high-ranking aide on staff for three months after learning of allegations that he sexually harassed and physically abused a female staffer. The House Committee on Ethics concluded that Esty 'could have acted more promptly and enlisted more appropriate resources to investigate.' But 'falling short of ideal practices, however, is not the same as violating House Rules.' The committee recommended no further action against Esty. Esty was the only female member of Congress whose career was derailed by a sexual harassment allegation. At least six of her colleagues on Capitol Hill were forced to resign because of sexual misconduct allegations. According to the report, Esty learned a female staffer claimed she had been harassed and threatened by then-chief of staff Tony Baker in May 2016. Esty didn't fire or suspend Baker but instead launched an investigation into his behavior, enlisting a former staffer to conduct the review. Three months later, Esty and Baker 'entered into an agreement ... which separated him from her,' the report says. A spokesman for Baker had previously said Baker denied some of the allegations. The report concludes that Esty's investigation took too long and that it was inappropriate to ask a personal associate to look into the incident. 'Representative Esty's investigation took longer than necessary, and her selection of her close allies, who had significant pre-existing relationships' with Baker and the female staffer, was 'a poor choice.' But the report also notes Esty acknowledged mistakes, admitting she didn't follow best practices. The committee found that Esty fully cooperated with the investigation, and it commended her for taking remedial steps since Baker's firing, 'which appear to have created a much improved environment.' Esty will retire at the end of this Congress.
  Officials: Pentagon planning troop pullout from Afghanistan
    The Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Thursday, marking a sharp change in the Trump administration's policy aimed at forcing the Taliban to the peace table after more than 17 years of war. One official said the troops could be out by summer, but no final decision has been made. President Donald Trump has long pushed to pull troops out of Afghanistan, considering the war a lost cause. But earlier this year, he was persuaded by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and others military leaders to keep troops on the ground to pressure the Taliban and battle a stubborn Islamic State insurgency. Officials said the latest White House push for withdrawal was another key factor in Mattis' decision to resign Thursday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. U.S. troops stormed into Afghanistan in November 2001 in an invasion triggered by the Sept. 11 attacks. Since then, America has lost more than 2,400 soldiers and spent more than $900 billion in its longest war. Three U.S. presidents have pledged to bring peace to Afghanistan, either by adding or withdrawing troops, by engaging the Taliban or shunning them, and by struggling to combat widespread corruption in the government. The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014, but American and allied troops remain, conducting strikes on the Islamic State group and the Taliban and working to train and build the Afghan military. Taliban insurgents, however, control nearly half of Afghanistan and are more powerful than at any time since a 2001 U.S.-led invasion. They carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces and government officials. In recent months, however, there has been a renewed effort to make progress on peace talks with the Taliban. Officials now worry that any move to withdraw U.S. troops this year could dampen those prospects and simply encourage the Taliban to wait it out until they can take advantage of the gaps when the forces leave.
  Who is Defense Secretary James Mattis? 6 things to know
    Who is Defense Secretary James Mattis? 6 things to know
    Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis announced his resignation Thursday from the Pentagon’s top post after a tweet from President Donald Trump revealed Mattis is “retiring” in February. >> Read more trending news   In a pointed resignation letter, Mattis said his different views with Trump on national security and foreign policy issues prompted his departure. “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,' he wrote. Here are six things to know about Mattis. 1 - Mattis became the 26th U.S. secretary of defense for the Trump administration on Jan. 20, 2017, after retiring from the Marine Corps in 2013.  2 - Mattis spent four decades in uniform, commanding “the Marines at all levels, from infantry rifle platoon to a Marine Expeditionary Force,” according to his biography. 3 - After the 9/11 terrorist attack, Mattis led an expeditionary brigade in Afghanistan, and during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he commanded the 1st Marine Division. He also served as the 11th commander of the U.S. Central Command during the Obama administration.  >> Related: Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigns 4 - James Norman Mattis, 68, was born on Sept. 8, 1950, and is a native of Richland, Washington. He graduated from Central Washington University in 1971. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the National War College. 5 - According to his biography, Mattis is known for his interest in military history and world history, and once had a personal library with thousands of books. He also reportedly liked to hand out required reading lists to Marines under his command and required them to learn about the regions in the world before they deployed to those areas. 6 – Mattis, a lifelong bachelor, had several nicknames over his long military career, including “Warrior Monk” and “Mad Dog Mattis.” He reportedly did not like the nickname “Mad Dog,” which his troops gave him during the Iraq War.
