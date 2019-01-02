Listen Live
Distraction, overconfidence contribute to No. 5 Georgia’s demise vs. Texas in Sugar Bowl
Distraction, overconfidence contribute to No. 5 Georgia’s demise vs. Texas in Sugar Bowl

By: Chip Towers DawgNation
Georgia football-Towers Take-Over confidence, distraction contribute to No. 5 Georgia's demise vs. Texas-Georgia Bulldogs-Texas Longhorns-Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Terry Godwin stood geometrically centered in the middle of the Georgia Bulldogs’ locker room. While teammates all around him scrambled to pull off their uniforms and pads and take their turns in the limited-space showers, Godwin hadn’t so much as untucked his No. 5 jersey. He just stood there, his two hands resting by hanging onto the collar around his neck.

Truth was, the senior wide receiver just didn’t want to shed that uniform. Godwin knew it was the last time in his life he’d ever wear the red and black of the University of Georgia.

“Inside my head, there’s a lot going on right now,” said Godwin, struggling to hold back the emotion following the Bulldogs’ 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl. “You’ll never know the meaning until you actually put a jersey on and do what you’ve got to do for four years, the off-season workouts, just going through everything with these guys. I mean, it just means a lot.

“To take this off one last time, it’s tough. It’s tough.”

Godwin’s sentiments were similar to many in the Bulldogs’ locker room, especially those who played their last game.

Coming in, there was a lot of talk about how playing in the Sugar Bowl really didn’t mean much anymore, not if you believed you belonged in the College Football Playoff. And the Bulldogs definitely believed the belonged in the playoffs. National pundits such as Kirk Herbstreit proclaimed as much in the days following Georgia’s narrow loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Players took that ball and ran with it all the way to Big Easy.

Saturday night, when Alabama and Clemson scored double-digit wins in the semifinals over Oklahoma and Notre Dame, several of the Bulldogs took to social media reiterate those claims. Fans and players of other teams – Texas included – took note.

Then the Sugar Bowl kickoff came. Fifteen minutes and seven seconds later, Georgia found itself down 17-0. The Bulldogs had been figuratively punched in the mouth.

And Texas really never stopped punching. Georgia would get the final margin shaved to seven points with a late, almost meaningless score. But anybody who watched, or bothered to look at the box score, knows it wasn’t really close.

Sophomore guard Solomon Kindley was the only player to say what people outside team were probably thinking. “I feel like we came in with the big head and didn’t come out focused,” Kindley said. “We took Texas lightly.”

It could be argued that the Bulldogs were indeed over-confident. It could also be argued that they succumbed to the weight of multiple distractions. There were enough of them to justify that theory.

Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left to become Colorado’s head coach the week after the SEC Championship. All-American cornerback Deandre Baker decided the bowl wasn’t important enough bother playing in to risk injury before he gets his NFL shot. Quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Luke Ford, both of them 5-star signees in the last class, thought it important to enter the NCAA’s infamous transfer portal before the bowl game. Key players were either sidelined by or played with injuries. Meanwhile, a half-dozen juniors continue to contemplate early-entry in the draft.

Not everybody buys the distracted theory.

“Not at all,” said junior safety J.R. Reed, another Bulldog contemplating the NFL jump. “… When you have guys leaving for the draft, some staying, it’s going to happen every year on this team. Going forward, the Georgia fans are going to have to get used to that. It’s not going to be a distraction to the players at all. Each year it’s going to be the same thing.”

Then you had half the college football world telling the Bulldogs they got jobbed by not being included in the playoffs. The players bought it, and now the other half of college football – including that team in burnt orange-and-hit on the other side of the field Tuesday — was reminding them of their attitude via retweets and replies.

“They’re out there,” said Godwin, himself guilty of social media bravado. “So, we said what we said and we meant what we said. We just didn’t come out here and prove it tonight.”

Said Reed: “If we’re not in the playoff, we’re always going to think we’re in it. It’s not going to be a distraction.”

Georgia might’ve learned a lesson about sharing their true feelings publicly, but the players still believed what they were saying. Whether that contributed to their demise Tuesday will never surely be known.

“I don’t know what it was, man, but they were doing all the right stuff,” said junior tight end Isaac Nauta, who said he’d come to a pro decision in “the next couple days.” “They were sending some exotic blitzes and shutting us down. A lot of credit to them.”

Nauta continued: “As crazy as this might sound, I still think we’re better team. The better team doesn’t always win; it’s the team that plays the best. Credit to them for playing their tails off.”

Unknowingly, perhaps, the Bulldogs may have contributed to the Longhorns’ motivation. Georgia certainly didn’t play like it had in 12 of its 14 games this season. It was hauntingly reminiscent of the LSU game.

“We went out there, we weren’t all the way locked in, we weren’t focused,” Godwin summarized. “That wasn’t distraction-wise, that was just team-wise. We weren’t clicking on all cylinders on offense and defensively. We just didn’t play our ball tonight.”

And that was what was most disappointing to Godwin and those players who won’t get a chance to suit up again. This was it. This was how it ended and there’s no changing it.

Asked how much that hurt, Godwin struggled to keep back tears.

“A lot,” he finally said. “I’m a Georgia guy forever.”

At some point, we assume he finally shed the uniform.

DAWGNATION COVERAGE OF SUGAR BOWL

The post Distraction, overconfidence contribute to No. 5 Georgia's demise vs. Texas in Sugar Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • House Democrats unveil proposed rules changes for 116th Congress
    With the 116th Congress set to convene on Thursday afternoon, House Democrats have rolled out a package of rules updates for the chamber which put their party’s imprint on the workings of the House, covering everything from making lawmakers pay for legal judgments against them, to technical changes in budget rules, to a plan to speed through resolutions allowing Congress to raise the debt limit, and creation of a special panel on future changes to the U.S. House. “It restores the people’s voice by aligning Congress’ agenda with the priorities of the American people,” wrote Speaker-Designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and new House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA). The proposed changes plow some familiar ground, as Republicans and Democrats change certain items in a back-and-forth manner, depending on which party controls the House, but also contain some substantive changes on the consideration of legislation, ethics reforms, and how the House operates. Here are some highlights from the Democratic rules plan: 1. Members required to pay for all types of discrimination settlements. Not satisfied with the details of a bill agreed to in late December by the House and Senate, which requires lawmakers – and not taxpayers – to pay for any settlements involving sexual harassment, the new House rules would require lawmakers to be financially responsible for any discrimination judgment against them, whether it involves sexual misconduct, or discrimination based upon race, religion, disability, and more. A separate rules change would also prohibit sexual relationships between members and committee staffers. Currently, that prohibition only applies to staffers who are directly employed by the lawmaker. 2. Immediate actions against indicted lawmakers. With two Republican lawmakers now under indictment, a new rule from Democrats would officially say that any lawmaker charged with a felony must step aside from any committee and leadership positions until the criminal case is disposed of. A separate new rule would also ban anyone employed by the House – whether a member, staffer, or official – from serving on a corporate board. That’s an issue for Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), who faces charges of insider trading involving a biotech company in Australia. Not only was Collins the largest shareholder of Innate Immunotherapeutics, but also a member of Innate’s board of directors. Another rule change would force the Ethics Committee to immediately pursue an investigation involving a lawmaker who has been indicted or charged with a crime. 3. Democrats would create two new Select Committees. The first new House panel to be set up by Democrats has been known for some time – a committee to specifically examine the issue of climate change – which will be led by by Rep. Cathy Castor (D-FL). The second special panel will be on the “Modernization of Congress” – and will be tasked to look at how best to fashion rules, scheduling, technology, staff, and more to ‘promote a more modern and efficient Congress.’ 4. Back and forth. Back and forth. The two parties obviously see things differently on a number of policy matters, and those differences extend to how the House is run as well. Now that Democrats are back in charge, they will again change the name of one House panel to what they like, the Committee on Education and Labor. Republicans had renamed the panel, the Committee on Education and the Workforce. And the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will be renamed the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Also, Democrats will restore the right of delegates from the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands, to vote in certain situations when bills were being amended in the House, but not on votes for final passage of legislation. Democrats gave the delegates those voting rights in 1993, and Republicans took it away in 1995. Democrats restored that in 2007. Republicans took it away in 2011. Democrats will restore it again in 2019. 5. New limits on efforts to depose a Speaker. After watching members of the House Freedom Caucus threaten to oust a pair of House GOP Speakers in recent years, the new Democratic rules package will limit the ability of lawmakers to force a vote during a session to push out a Speaker, using what is known as a ‘motion to vacate’ the chair. Under the new rules proposed by Democrats, any motion to vacate would have to be offered at the direction of the leadership of one of the parties – in other words, a single lawmaker or a small group of lawmakers could not force such a procedural vote in hopes of deposing a Speaker – instead, they would need the majority support of their party to be able to make that attempt on the floor of the House. Currently, just a small number of members could oust a Speaker – who needs a majority of 218 votes to be elected. 6. A “real” 72-hour rule for legislation. When Republicans took over the House after the Obama health law, there was a lot of talk in GOP circles about “READ THE BILL” – and in order to have enough time, Republicans instituted a three-day rule to allow lawmakers time to look at legislation. But what it turned into was a procedure where a bill would be unveiled around 11:30 pm on a Tuesday – that would be day one – then after a second day, the bill would be voted on early on day three. So, it wasn’t a true 3-day rule. Democrats say they are going to have a real 72-hour clock, which would start running when the legislation is posted online. I don’t want to be the cynical curmudgeon in the Press Gallery – but I’ll believe this when I see it. 7. Hats not okay – religious headwear is fine. Another change in the House rules being proposed by the Democrats would deal with what lawmakers can wear on the floor. Currently, you cannot wear a hat on the floor. The only time I can remember a lawmaker wearing a hat was over in the Senate, after one Republican Senate had undergone brain surgery, and wore a baseball cap for a few weeks to cover the scars on his head. Other than that, hats are verboten. But with a new Muslim Democrat from Minnesota, Rep.-Elect Ilhan Omar, the rules would be changed to allow her to wear a religious headscarf on the House floor. 8. Various legislative provisions are also in this rules plan. The sixty page rules package – which can be read here – and a section-by-section analysis here – also has some legislative items tucked into it. The plan would make in order the funding bills that Democrats want to pass to end the partial government shutdown which started on December 22. It would also basically end any votes on raising the debt limit on the House floor, “deeming” a separate resolution that suspends that debt limit through September 30 of the budget year, and sends that on to the Senate – what is known as the “Gephardt Rule,” after ex-Rep. Dick Gephardt (D-MO). The rules plan also does away with the simple motion to table a measure on the War Powers Act – in other words, it would prevent the majority from quickly blocking votes on efforts to force debate on the use of U.S. military force, as just happened a few weeks ago when Republicans in the House blocked action on any plan dealing with an end to U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia in the civil war in Yemen. The plan also makes several technical changes in the most recent budget agreement from 2018. My father always told me technical changes are never done just because a comma needs to be moved. 9. PAYGO is back. Dynamic scoring is out. For you Legislative Nerds on Capitol Hill, this one might get talked about at lunch on Wednesday – while for much of the country, no one will notice. But the new Democratic rules package will again institute what are known as “pay-as-you-go” rules, which require some semblance of budgetary order in the House. If you are going to add spending, and it increases the deficit, then you need to offset that, and find a way to pay for it. That’s not exactly what some Democratic activists were hoping for in the Democratic rules package. Also, the use of ‘dynamic scoring’ to calculate how tax policy changes impact the budget deficit will no longer be allowed. Expect the PAYGO change to draw some fire from more liberal Democrats who believe it would stand in the way of social safety net legislation. Well I tried, but paygo remains in the rules for the 116th Congress, albeit with some exemptions. https://t.co/Gl4P3U7oG1 pic.twitter.com/ZYWNJvgx8m — David Dayen (@ddayen) January 2, 2019 10. A new “Consensus Calendar.” This rules change would allow pieces of legislation which are backed by a veto-proof majority in the House of 290 votes, to get time on the floor for debate and a vote. Along with changes in the Discharge Petition process, the new rules are designed to open up new avenues to get bills and resolutions to the floor which otherwise might be squashed by the majority party. More than likely, these plans would allow votes on issues that have extra support among the minority party – but could also pave the way for bipartisan legislation that cuts across both parties, and gets around opposition within the leadership. This plan is expected to be voted on Thursday, after the vote on elevating Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the post of Speaker of the House. Pelosi will be the first person to regain the post of Speaker – after serving time in the minority – since Speaker Sam Rayburn (D-TX) did that in the 1950’s, when the House chamber switched between Democrat and Republican control.
    For many, holiday travel itself can be boring at least and a nightmare at most. But an airport worker in Toronto tried to lighten the mood of a child who was not happy being stuck on a flight. Jahmaul Allen started dancing on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport, USA Today reported. >> Read more trending news  It was all to cheer up a crying child. “I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life,” Allen told ABC News. “I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance.” Video of Allen’s dance has gone viral and has been watched more than 1.7 million times.
    Mac Miller's charity foundation, The Mac Miller Circles Fund, is approaching the million-dollar mark. >> Read more trending news  The money raised will help Pittsburgh’s children, reported WPXI-TV. Officials said the money will be used to provide programs and opportunities to underserved youth in the Pittsburgh area. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26. His death has been ruled an accident. Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child. Miller earned his first-ever Grammy nomination for best rap album for 'Swimming,' his most recent album released just before his death.
    Well-known interviewer and WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died, WWE officials confirmed Wednesday. He was 76 years old. >> Read more trending news “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away,” the company said in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.” Okerlund began his career in sports entertainment in the 1970s, with backstage interviews with stars of the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association, including Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan, according to the WWE.  In 1984, he moved to the what was then called the World Wrestling Federation, where he became a staple on national cable television as a locker room interviewer and announcer. He also provided ringside commentary and hosted several WWE shows, including “All-American Wrestling,” “Tuesday Night Titans” and “Prime Time Wrestling.” He famously stepped into the ring in the 1980s, according to TMZ, defeating Mr. Fuji and George “The Animal” Steele alongside Hulk Hogan. Okerlund left the WWE to join World Champion Wrestling in the early 1990s, but he returned to the WWE when the company purchased WCW in 2002, according to SB Nation. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Hulk Hogan. “Mean Gene I love you my brother,” the wrestler wrote Wednesday on Twitter. ﻿Fans, friends and former colleagues took to social media to remember Okerlund.
    Police say an accused peeping Tom used a mirror and phone to record unsuspecting women in dressing rooms at a Kennesaw, Georgia, clothing store. It happened inside Forever 21 at the Town Center Mall. A parent first spotted a man, later identified as Juan Carlos Hernandez, 22, filming her daughter and then she told an employee, who helped kick Hernandez out of the store. The employee called the police. >> Read more trending news  Officers said they secured the mirror, the phone and a confession. According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hernandez “willingly admitted to recording customers ... with the intent of viewing said patrons in their underwear.” WSB reported that jail records show Hernandez has remained in the Cobb County Jail since last week. Police did not disclose any information about the victims. Hernandez faces felony charges of peeping Tom and possessing tools used to commit a crime.  While a Cobb County judge set his bond at $10,000, he is being held in the county jail while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials investigate his immigration status. According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was born in Mexico.
    Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina used a suspect's social media to help find -- and troll -- him after they said he dropped his phone while running from them. >> Read more trending news  On Dec. 28, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office made a post to its Facebook page saying, 'Does anyone know Shawn Hagan? (Not asking for a friend) We would really like to return his phone. Next time, secure all valuables before running.' The text was accompanied with a screenshot of what appeared to be the following status update written from Hagan's personal Facebook page: 'Hi shawn (sic), you lost your phone while running from the police. Contact Berkley county sheriff's office if you want it back.” The post caught peoples' attention, gaining 2,000 'laugh' reactions and more than 2,600 shares. The Sheriff's Office made an update post Saturday saying that thanks to tips from the public, 30-year-old Shawn Hagan had been arrested. The suspect had tried to flee police again, they said, but he was caught this time. Hagan faces charges in connection with the first accusation of fleeing and drug charges. Deputies included the hashtag #DontBeLikeShawn at the end of the post.
Jamie Dupree

