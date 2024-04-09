Dillon Bell ‘sets a standard’ for Georgia wide receiver room as he flashes leadership skills

ATHENS — Kirby Smart recognized that Dillon Bell had a good spring in 2023. The Georgia head coach believed that helped propel Bell last fall, where he really emerged as a versatile weapon for Georgia.

Smart wasn’t as effusive in praising Bell this spring, but that’s hardly a surprise. It’s borderline shocking when Smart praises a player in front of the media.

This spring Georgia is asking Bell to do something different. His job is just wide receiver at this point.

“The kid’s worked his tail off at receiver to get better, but there’s a lot of route running things he can get better at,” Smart said. “The good thing is he’s got a quarterback the caliber of Carson [Beck] to utilize his strengths, get him throws, get him 50-50 balls. I’m proud of the way he leads in practices.”

Bell played running back in high school. His first big impact for Georgia last fall came when injuries at the position forced him into a contributing role. As Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton got healthy, Georgia was able to move Bell back to wide receiver.

